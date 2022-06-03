Post Falls High student revived after opioid overdose, another student arrested for allegedly providing suspected fentanyl

Jun. 2—A Post Falls High School student overdosed on opioids at school Thursday before being revived by first responders, and the student believed to have supplied the suspected fentanyl pills was arrested.

A 911 call came in around 9:40 a.m. that a student was unconscious in the weight room of the school, according to a Post Falls Police Department Facebook post.

A Post Falls police school resource officer and patrol officers arrived within two minutes of the call and found a student unconscious and barely breathing, the post said. Officers recognized the student was exhibiting signs of an opioid overdose and administered Narcan to counteract any opioids in the student's system. A short time later, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue arrived and continued to care for the student, who was revived with an additional dose of Narcan.

Police identified a student who was in possession of suspected fentanyl pills that he allegedly provided to the student who overdosed, according to the post. That student was arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance and booked into juvenile detention. The investigation is ongoing, and police said there may be more suspects.

Fake prescription pills are extremely common in the area and have markings that make them look like prescription medication, police said in the post.

A Lake City High School freshman, Michael Stabile, died last year from a fentanyl overdose after taking what he thought were prescription pills, his family has said.

The counterfeit pills found in the area are often laced with a powerful opioid like fentanyl, which can be deadly in very small doses, officials have said.