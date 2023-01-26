Post Falls man arrested for suspected child porn production

Jan. 25—A Post Falls resident was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of federal child pornography production violations.

Kevin R. Richmond, 61, was taken into custody without incident, according to a Post Falls police news release. The U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Moscow Police Department and the Idaho Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit assisted with the investigation and arrest.

The investigation was initiated in response to numerous cybersecurity tips filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that had been reported by an electronic service provider, police said. Authorities allege Richmond digitally saved child porn.

Police searched Richmond's residence on Iron Horse Circle and collected digital devices that police will analyze. If more allegedly illegal files are located, Richmond could face more charges, the post stated.

Richmond was in the Kootenai County Jail Wednesday night on a U.S. Marshal hold.