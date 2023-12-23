Post Falls man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison for fentanyl death

Dec. 22—A 33-year-old Post Falls man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that killed a man.

Darek Williams was selling fentanyl in the Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene area in August 2022, including to Matthew Douglas Parker.

After buying the drugs in a Post Falls parking lot, Parker went into a nearby restroom, took one of the pills and lost consciousness. First responders arrived to find him unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead not long after.

Investigators quickly discovered that it was Williams who had sold Parker the drugs. Williams was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

"Fentanyl has become a national crisis and my Office, along with our local, state, and federal partners, are committed to doing all we can to hold dealers responsible for distributing fentanyl in Idaho," U.S. Attorney Joshua Hurwit, wrote in a news release. "It is also essential to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl so that we can prevent lives from being lost."

Williams' 154-month sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office District of Idaho.