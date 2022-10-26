Post Falls police investigating break-in that led to stabbing

Oct. 26—A person was stabbed after allegedly breaking into a home of an acquaintance Sunday night in Post Falls.

A fight broke out between the suspect and the residents at the home at the 100 block of South Cedar Street, after which the suspect was stabbed and pushed out, the Post Falls Police Department said Monday in a statement.

Police responded to the call at about 11 p.m. The suspect's identity has not been released.

Post Falls police located the suspect in a vehicle nearby. Officers detained the suspect and began to treat what police described as "serious stab wounds" until paramedics took over.

The suspect was transported to Kootenai Health.

The Post Falls Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Brad Johnson at (208) 773-3517.