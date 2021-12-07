Post-Hurricane Irma violent road rage death in Fort Myers results in life prison sentence

A man convicted in a violent Lehigh Acres road rage death as Southwest Florida recovered from Hurricane Irma will spend his life in prison.

Krisroy Lloyd, 48, of Lehigh Acres, was sentenced to life in prison Monday in the death of Aden James Wright, 20.

A jury found him guilty in October of second-degree murder, aggravated assault as a habitual offender and shooting into vehicle as a habitual offender.

According to News-Press reports, deputies responded to a road rage incident about 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 2017, on Leonard Boulevard North and Leonard Boulevard South. They found Wright unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head inside a car that was resting in a ditch.

The incident occurred days after Hurricane Irma struck Southwest Florida on Sept. 10, 2017 — the eye passing over Lehigh Acres — ripping off roofs, flooding the region and knocking out power to millions of Floridians for days.

The shooting apparently stemmed from an incident involving Lloyd and another motorist, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at Lloyd's arrest 15 months later, with the shooting apparently coming after the two exchanged words.

Lloyd and Wright were on Leonard Boulevard when Lloyd stopped his car in the roadway, the State Attorney's Office reported. The driver of the vehicle Wright was in honked his horn, then Lloyd confronted the victim.

The driver reached for a firearm in his vehicle. Lloyd returned to his vehicle. As the driver drove from the scene, Lloyd pointed a firearm at Wright and fired a shot into the back window, striking the Wright in the back of head.

Reports did not clearly indicate whether Wright was the other driver or if he was a passenger in the vehicle.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's office, deputies arrested Lloyd in January 2019. He remained jailed since then on $1,750,000 bond.

Wright, according to his obituary, was born in Portland, Maine, and moved to Lehigh Acres. He cared for his widowed mother, Michelle, and his four sisters.

He loved all types of music, animals, gardening, electronics, and computers.

The obituary called his death "a senseless act of violence."

Lloyd has served prison time in Florida several times, including sentences for cocaine sale, manufacture and distribution, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, and false imprisonment.

