Post Malone and Crocs Announce 5th Collaboration by Surprising 5,000 Fans Around the World with Shoes

Surprise deliveries taking place in New York, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, London, Tokyo and more

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative, casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced their fifth collaboration with RIAA Diamond certified recording artist Post Malone. Designed in partnership with Malone, the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II deserves two colorways, featuring both a pink and a black silhouette. Both shoes feature an exaggerated, chunky outsole, pivotable backstraps with adjustable hook and loop closures, Post Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips.

Photo Credit: Adam DeGross
Post Malone and Crocs Announce 5th Collaboration - the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II.

As an authentic fan of the brand, Post Malone continues to embody Crocs' global brand mantra of Come As You Are™ by reimaging the brand's iconic clog silhouette in new and unexpected ways. In addition to the footwear, Post Malone and Crocs have also teamed up on a PostyCo Pink 3 Pack, and PostyCo Black 3 Pack of Jibbitz™ charms, with each 3 Pack as unique as Post Malone himself. Available for purchase separately, the PostyCo Jibbitz™ charms feature grapes, a heart, a rubber duck and representations of his infamous tattoos.

Post Malone and Crocs remain focused on elevating the fan experience by commemorating the fifth – and biggest – Post Malone X Crocs drop by safely surprising 5,000 fans throughout the day with his limited-edition footwear. This includes giveaways in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Salt Lake City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Paris and Berlin. In doing so, Crocs and Post Malone hope to provide comfort, optimism and joy at a time when it's needed most.

"Giving away 5,000 pairs of shoes is how I'm saying 'thank you' to my fans," Post Malone said. "Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before and I'm excited about what we came up with this time around. Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember."

Post Malone recently received three nominations for the 63rd annual GRAMMY® Awards, including Album of the Year for Hollywood's Bleeding and Song and Record of the Year for "Circles".

The limited-edition Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II will be released globally beginning on Tuesday, December 8 for $59.99 across select Crocs and partner retail and e-commerce channels. The PostyCo Pink 3 Pack and PostyCo Black 3 Pack of Jibbitz™ charms will be available separately for $11.99.

"This is our biggest and most impactful Post Malone X Crocs drop to date, and in more ways than one," said Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing for Crocs. "In addition to surprising some of Post Malone's biggest fans with free shoes, we, for the first time, are offering consumers two styles to choose from, plus special Jibbitz™ charms. We're thrilled by how partnership with Post Malone continues to evolve and look forward to sharing in the excitement that this drop will undoubtedly generate."

About Crocs, Inc.
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. Crocs' proprietary Croslite™ material, a molded footwear technology, is included in the vast majority of Crocs' collection and delivers extraordinary comfort with each step. Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:
Ryan Roccaforte
rroccaforte@crocs.com

