Post Malone and Luke Combs to perform at Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend

Dec. 25—Keeping in line with its promises for star-studded entertainment during the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekends at Iowa Speedway these past two years, it was announced on Dec. 18 that Post Malone and Luke Combs will be performing the doubleheader event in mid-July. Additional acts have yet to be announced.

Still, to have two, Grammy-nominated artists — who are also some of the most popular musicians of their generation performing today — added to the race weekend lineup will no doubt draw fans into the Newton racetrack for one-of-a-kind performances and could likely fill the venue to capacity.

Luke Combs will perform on the Hy-Vee Stage on July 13, 2024, before the NTT IndyCar Series race. Post Malone will perform July 14, 2024, following the final IndyCar Series race of the weekend. The 2024 race weekend will be held July 12-14 at the Iowa Speedway, just off the 168 exit of Interstate 80.

Both concerts will feature a 90-minute performance on the trackside of Hy-Vee Stage, in front of the main grandstands of the racetrack. Concerts are included with each Saturday/Sunday Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend ticket. Fans can also purchase a Concert Pit Pass for access to the trackside concert viewing area.

Tickets and passes can be purchased online at www.hyveeindycarweekend.com.

As one of the biggest names in country music today, Luke Combs has earned multiple Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards, including being named CMA Entertainer of the year in both 2021 and 2022. His latest single, "Fast Car," is his 16th consecutive No. 1 single.

Post Malone will be making his Central Iowa debut at race weekend. The artist blurs boundaries with his music and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move he makes. His latest album, "Austin," features another shift in sound and all live instrumentation produced by Malone and longtime collaborators.

"Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend has become a true destination event, showcasing everything that is great about racing and about Iowa," said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee's vice chairman and CEO. "We're obviously very excited about how the weekend has been received the past two years, and we know the 2024 event will be just as great.

"We look forward to bringing these artists to Iowa and providing another outstanding weekend of entertainment."