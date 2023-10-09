Post misrepresents 'Arma 3' video game as firefight between Israel, Hamas | Fact check

The claim: Post implies video shows Israel shooting down a Hamas fighter plane

An Oct. 8 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows what appears to be anti-aircraft fire directed at fighter jets in the night sky. At one point, a plane is hit and goes down in a fiery crash.

"Is.ra.el Air Force F-16 Shot Down Ha.ma.s Su-57 Fighter (sic)," reads the video's caption.

Many users took the caption to mean they were watching real combat footage.

“Pray for Israel,” one commenter wrote.

“Oh Lord fight for country Israel and put the enemies to shame,” wrote another.

The post was shared more than 500 times in one day.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: Missing context

The implied claim is false. The footage is from the video game "Arma 3." It does not show actual combat. While the activity description next to the Facebook user’s name makes clear the video is from the game, the caption includes no such disclaimer.

Warfare scenes came from 'Arma 3' video game

The 12-hour video shows fighter planes making a variety of maneuvers to avoid being struck by anti-aircraft weapons and other pilots. The post's caption claims it is footage from the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas that has left about 1,600 people dead.

But the video here doesn't show real warfare. It stems from the video game Arma 3, an open-world, tactical-shooter video game that promises "true combat gameplay in a massive military sandbox." Players use tanks, planes, helicopters and a variety of weapons to fight opponents on realistic battlefields.

Fact check: Viral clip shows 'Arma 3' video game, not war between Russia, Ukraine

The activity description next to the Facebook user’s name indicates that the video shows streaming gameplay from Arma 3. But there was nothing in the caption to indicate the game was the source of that footage.

Arma 3 footage has falsely and repeatedly been presented as authentic war footage from the conflict in Ukraine over the past two years. USA TODAY previously debunked posts that claimed footage from the game showed an ambush of a Russian tank and an attack on a Russian convoy.

Bohemia Interactive, the developer of the game, acknowledged in 2022 that its game footage has been used in disinformation. The company said the content is most likely to appear real when it is shown in low resolution and played without sound.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the video but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Bohemia Interactive (YouTube), Nov. 28, 2022, Arma 3 footage being used as Fake News

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows 'Arma 3' game, not Israel-Hamas firefight | Fact check