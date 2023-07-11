Post Office accused of ‘re-traumatising victims’ by dragging out inquiry further

Former post office workers celebrating outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, after their convictions were overturned by the Court of Appea

The Post Office has been accused of deliberately derailing the inquiry into the long-running subpostmaster scandal after it failed to disclose thousands of documents.

The inquiry into one of the most widespread miscarriages of justice in British legal history was delayed further today, with lawyers for the victims accusing the Post Office of disrespecting proceedings with “deliberate” and “habitual” delays.

Hundreds of subpostmasters were prosecuted for fraud, theft and false accounting by the Post Office between 2000 and 2014 after an accounting error made it appear as though money was missing from their branches. The shortfalls were actually caused by software errors in the accounting system Horizon, developed by the Japanese company Fujitsu.

Some subpostmasters were sent to prison and many suffered long-term damage to their mental and physical health due to the trauma of the false allegations.

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry was established in 2020 to uncover the failings of the system that led to the suspensions and convictions. But key witnesses in the inquiry, who were scheduled to give evidence this week and next, have now been adjourned after the Post Office suddenly revealed it had thousands of previously undisclosed papers that could impact their testimony.

One key witness – Gareth Jenkins, a former Fujitsu employee whose evidence about the Horizon IT system was used to prosecute sub-postmasters – was stopped from speaking last week after the Post Office sent a letter the night before he was due to come in for questioning saying that it had uncovered 4,767 documents that could be relevant to him.

The Post Office today expressed its “unambiguous apology” for revealing the existence of these documents so late, but Jason Beer KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, called it a “maddening state of affairs”.

Lawyers for the subpostmasters wrongfully prosecuted for theft and false accounting also said the Post Office’s apology rang “hollow”. Sam Stein QC said: “Our clients are being re-traumatised by the Post Office’s conduct.” He added: “This seems to them to be deliberate.”

Former sub-postmistress Janet Skinner (centre) was given a nine-month jail sentence in 2006 in a conviction that was later overturned - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Post Office has been criticised in the past for dragging out the case by failing to comply with disclosure obligations. Edward Henry QC previously called the institution “vicious” and said it was “historically infected with the contagion of non-disclosure.”

Mr Henry also quoted his client Janet Skinner, a former sub-postmistress who was given a nine-month jail sentence in 2006, saying: “Why is the Post Office able to do this after years of withholding information?”

The inquiry also heard that another anonymous sub-postmaster told Mr Stein: “My anxiety is at an all-time high. [...] It’s the same tricks every time. They think they’re untouchable.”

The Post Office said that a keyword search had returned hundreds of thousands of items potentially relevant to the inquiry.

However, Mr Henry said it was “grimly ironic” that the Post Office’s “blind reliance on technology” had contributed to the current delays.

Lawyers for the subpostmasters called for the witnesses to be adjourned until the new documents could be properly reviewed.

Sir Wyn Williams, chairman of the inquiry, decided that witnesses who were meant to give evidence this week and next will not speak until September.

