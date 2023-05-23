Post Office bosses receive £80k taxpayer-funded security at Horizon inquiry

Subpostmasters demonstrate outside the court during an earlier part of the trial

Post Office bosses will be protected by security guards when giving evidence to a public inquiry about why they wrongly prosecuted subpostmasters next month.

The Government has hired two private security staff “equipped to manage potential situations of conflict” to guard witnesses at the next hearings of the official inquiry into the Horizon scandal.

The inquiry will examine why criminal and civil proceedings were wrongly brought against subpostmasters accused of stealing money from the Post Office, when faulty IT equipment was responsible for the missing funds.

More than 700 people were wrongly convicted of false accounting or theft between 1999 and 2015 because of errors made by Horizon software used by the Post Office and owned by the Japanese tech giant Fujitsu.

More than 30 people died before the saga, described earlier in the inquiry as “the worst miscarriage of justice in recent British legal history”, was uncovered, while others were bankrupted.

Some lost their homes after the Post Office used proceeds of crime orders in an attempt to recover the alleged shortfalls and there were several instances of suicide among the falsely accused.

A compensation scheme has been established for those affected, although campaigners have argued the payments are not enough to cover their losses.

Those who suffered “severe” reputational damage have been offered a maximum of £10,000 in compensation, a sum supporters have argued is “an insult”.

But an agreement published on the Government’s contracts database shows £80,000 has been set aside for security guards for the next phase of the public inquiry, which begins at Aldwych House in central London on June 6.

Post Office witnesses appearing before Sir Wyn Williams, who is leading the inquiry, include two former heads of security at the company, former contract managers and auditing staff.

The hearings will examine “policy making, audits and investigations, civil and criminal proceedings, knowledge of and responsibility for failures in investigation and disclosure”.

Evidence was ‘a hill of sand’

David Enright of Howe & Co solicitors, who is representing many of the subpostmasters, told The Telegraph that the next phase “will examine the Post Office security and prosecutions teams’ civil and criminal actions against subpostmasters”.

“The allegations of fraud and theft that subpostmasters faced appear to have been built on evidence from the Horizon system that was known to be a hill of sand,” he said.

Subpostmasters affected by the scandal and their families have protested peacefully outside during previous hearings, and security staff have been deployed to protect witnesses.

The contract for security staff at next month’s hearings says they will play a “crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of all attendees and witnesses, including those with impaired mobility or similar needs in case of evacuation”.

“The security guards must also be equipped to manage potential situations of conflict and ensure the protection of all parties involved,” it says.

A spokesman for the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry said: “It is standard for inquiries to employ security at public hearings and this is consistent with the Inquiry’s practice across all previous phases.

“The security personnel will fulfil a wide range of responsibilities, including tending to general health and safety.”

