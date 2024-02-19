Ex-Post Office chairman was being investigated for bullying, says Kemi Badenoch

The former chairman of the Post Office was being investigated for bullying, Kemi Badenoch has told the Commons.

The Business Secretary accused Henry Staunton of lying after he claimed in an interview that he had been told by a senior government official to slow down the payment of compensation for sub-postmasters to allow the Tories to “limp into” the next election.

Speaking in the Commons, she accused him of taking a “cavalier approach” towards the role and claimed the interview was “a blatant attempt to seek revenge following dismissal”.

Ms Badenoch added: “I should also inform the House that while he was in post a formal investigation was launched into allegations made regarding Mr Staunton’s conduct. This included serious matters such as bullying.

“Concerns were brought to my department’s attention about Mr Staunton’s willingness to cooperate with that investigation, so it is right that the British public know the facts about this case.”

Recap the day as it happened below, and join the conversation in the comments section here.

05:12 PM GMT

That's all for today...

Thank you for joining my colleague Jack Maidment and I on another busy day in Westminster.

Jack will be back early tomorrow to guide you through another day.

05:07 PM GMT

Delaying compensation 'would make no political sense'

Kemi Badenoch insists the idea that compensation would be delayed until after the next election “would make no political sense”.

Asked about a new law to exonerate postmasters, announced by Rishi Sunak last month, Ms Badenoch adds: “I am expecting that we will be able to do this imminently.”

05:02 PM GMT

Kemi Badenoch: Labour need to stop 'hoping for lies'

Debbie Abrahams, the Labour MP, says “it is a case of the Secretary of State’s version of events versus the former chairman’s version of events”, asking: “For clarity, and to try and draw a line under this and get to the truth, would the Secretary of State be willing to refer herself to the ethics adviser?”

Kemi Badenoch accuses Ms Abrahams of “a ridiculous assertion”.

“The difference between what I’m saying and what Mr Staunton is saying is that I have officials who will back me up, I have members of the Post Office board who will back me up, I will have newspaper and media outlets who will know that I tried to stop the story.

“The fact is she just wants to believe Mr Staunton’s allegations because that helps them politically, but they are not true. They need to listen to the truth and stop hoping for lies, that is not what our job is in this House.”

04:57 PM GMT

Lee Anderson: Labour takes the side of 'grifters, not grafters'

Lee Anderson, a former deputy Tory chairman, says he is “absolutely staggered that the Labour Party appear to be coming out in support of the disgraced Post Office management team”.

“When push comes to shove, that lot over there would take the side of the grifters, not the grafters.”

Kemi Badenoch responds: “Where the Post Office leadership had overseen the wrongful convictions, we have had multiple changes and this is just the latest to make sure we get the right leadership in place.

“As we can see some of the members opposite are dealing with this properly, but from the heckling we can see that for a lot of them they came here thinking they can get political points scored, and we are not allowing that to happen.”

04:55 PM GMT

'There will be no payments to Henry Staunton'

Asked whether she will block any payments to Henry Staunton, Kemi Badenoch confirms: “There will be no payments to Henry Staunton.”

04:54 PM GMT

Kemi Badenoch: We have been working flat out

Kemi Badenoch is asked why one constituent of a Labour MP has only been offered 13 per cent of his compensation claim.

Ms Badenoch rejects the idea the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office led ministers to act more quickly on compensation, adding: “The fact that in December we brought legislation to the House - empty benches all opposite when that legislation was brought through, empty benches - they are the ones that have decided to take a more keen interest after the drama. We have been working flat out.”

The Business Secretary says: “Where there are people who haven’t received compensation, we can look at it, there is a process, there is also an independent panel that they can appeal to. But the vast majority of people who have been receiving offers are taking them.”

04:46 PM GMT

Senior Labour MP accuses Badenoch of 'insulting tone'

Kevan Jones, a Labour MP, urges Kemi Badenoch to produce all of the correspondence between UK Investments and the Post Office, adding: “She’s accused Henry Staunton of lying in public. The only reason we can actually judge that she is telling the truth is if we actually have all the information out there.

“Can I just say to her also, from her obsession with tweeting, when she says people are jumping on the bandwagon on this, some of us have been involved with [tackling the Horizon scandal] for many years... That’s quite insulting. What her tone today will send to the subpostmasters, it’s more cover-up, more obfuscation. So get it out there, give the information.

“Otherwise you will not have the trust, it’s more of the same over many, many years.”

Ms Badenoch accuses him of “political point scoring”, responding: “Rather than focus on the issue he’s talking about my tweeting. Maybe he should get off Twitter and focus on what I’ve said at the despatch box.”

04:42 PM GMT

Kemi Badenoch: I can 'categorically' say Henry Staunton was never ordered to delay compensation

Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, says the claims made by Henry Staunton “could not be more serious... if true [they] would be a further outrageous insult to a scandal that has already rocked faith in the fairness of the British state”.

“It cannot be allowed to stand if that is the case... We do now have two completely contrasting accounts... and only one of these accounts can be the truth. What we need now is transparency and scrutiny.”

Mr Reynolds asks Ms Badenoch to “categorically” reassure the House that no request was made to Mr Staunton to delay the payment of compensation into the next Parliament.

Ms Badenoch replies: “He asked if I would categorically state that no instruction was given to delay payments. Yes I can, we have no evidence whatsoever that any official said this. And actually, and if such a thing was said, it is for Mr Staunton himself to bring the evidence. It’s very hard to refute a negative.

“People just making wild baseless accusations and then not providing any evidence are just mischief-making, in my view.”

04:31 PM GMT

Badenoch: 'A blatant attempt to seek revenge following dismissal'

Kemi Badenoch says all 2,417 Post Office postmasters who claimed through the original Horizon scheme have now received offers of compensation.

She tells MPs: “In short we are putting our money where our mouth is and our shoulders to the wheel in ensuring that justice is done. It is not fair on the victims of this scandal, which has already ruined so many lives and livelihoods, to claim, as Mr Staunton has done, that this scandal is being dragged out a second longer than it ought to be.

“For Henry Staunton to suggest otherwise, for whatever personal motive, is a disgrace, and it risks damaging confidence in the compensation schemes that ministers and civil servants are working so hard to deliver.”

Ms Badenoch says Mr Staunton’s interview was “a blatant attempt to seek revenge following dismissal”.

04:29 PM GMT

Badenoch: No evidence whatsoever behind Henry Staunton's claims

Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, says there is “no evidence whatsoever” behind Henry Staunton’s claim that he was told to stall compensation to victims of the Horizon IT scandal for political reasons.

She points to a letter Mr Staunton was sent by a senior civil servant insisting compensation should have been one of his “priorities”.

“The reality is that my department has done everything it can to speed up compensation payments for victims.”

04:27 PM GMT

Badenoch: Staunton took 'cavalier approach' to his Post Office role

Kemi Badenoch tells MPs: “Mr Staunton claims I told him that someone’s got to take the rap for the Horizon scandal and that was the reason for his dismissal. That was not the reason at all. I dismissed him because there were serious concerns about his behaviour as chair, including those raised from other directors on the board.

“My department found significant governance issues, for example with the recruitment of a new senior independent director to the Post Office board. A public appointment process was underway but Mr Staunton apparently wanted to bypass it, appointing someone from within the existing board without due process.

“He failed to properly consult the Post Office board on the proposal, he failed to hold the required nominations committee. Most importantly he failed to consult the Government as a shareholder, which the company was required to do. I know that honourable members will agree with me that such a cavalier approach to governance was the last thing we needed in the Post Office given its historic failings.

“I should also inform the House that while he was in post a formal investigation was launched into allegations made regarding Mr Staunton’s conduct. This included serious matters such as bullying. Concerns were brought to my department’s attention about Mr Staunton’s willingness to cooperate with that investigation, so it is right that the British public know the facts about this case.”

Ms Badenoch said she would deposit a copy of the readout of her call with Mr Staunton in the libraries of her call with Mr Staunton.

04:23 PM GMT

Kemi Badenoch: I was right to fire Henry Staunton

Kemi Badenoch is at the despatch box in the Commons.

“Several serious allegations were made against the Government, my department and its officials by Henry Staunton, the former chair of the Post Office over the weekend,” she tells MPs.

“These allegations were completely false and I would like to make a statement to the House so that honourable members and the British public know the truth about exactly what has happened.”

Mrs Badenoch says Mr Staunton’s claims are “patently untrue”, adding: “Mr Staunton alleges that I refused to apologise to him after he learned of his dismissal from Sky News. That was not the case. In the call he referenced I made it abundantly clear that I disapproved of the media breaking any aspect of this story and out of respect for Henry Staunton’s reputation I went to great pains to make my concerns about his conduct private. In fact in my interviews with the press I repeatedly said that I refuse to carry out a trial in public.

“That is why it is so disappointing that he has chosen to spread a series of falsehoods, provide made up anecdotes to journalists and leak discussions held in confidence. All of this merely confirms in my mind that I made the correct decision in dismissing him.”

04:11 PM GMT

Tom Harris: Spineless Starmer would sell British foreign policy to the largest voting blocs

Keir Starmer’s stance on Gaza and Israel was a sobering and powerful counter-argument to that of his critics, writes Tom Harris.

The commentators and activists who decried the Labour leader for his many U-turns on policy and principle found themselves dumbfounded by his obstinate support for Israel. After all, wouldn’t it have been easier to surrender to the loud-mouths and the student jihadists? And how many voters would Labour risk losing anyway if the party were to join the populist cause of scepticism over Israel’s very right to exist, let alone defend itself?

And yet Starmer held his course. He held it against the angry demands of his own MPs, Labour councillors and the thousands of Hamas supporters who took to the streets weekend after weekend calling for Israel to be wiped from the map.

He even insisted that his party abstain on an SNP ceasefire motion in the Commons, disciplining those front benchers who refused to comply. For a brief moment, he displayed real leadership, doing what was right rather than what was easy.

And then he caved.

Tom Harris: A shameful return to the worst of the Corbyn years

04:00 PM GMT

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through the rest of today.

03:57 PM GMT

Pictured: Lord Cameron arrives in the Falkland Islands

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured today as he arrived on the Falkland Islands - Stefan Rousseau /PA

03:51 PM GMT

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: Independence of Bank of England 'must be questioned'

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned the credibility of the Bank of England. The former business secretary said the Bank had been “late to put interest rates up and missed inflation and has been slow to reduce them, hammering the economy”.

He asked Treasury minister Bim Afolami if he agreed that “the Bank of England is no longer showing itself to be competent and its independence must be questioned”.

Mr Afolami replied: “I don’t think I will quite agree... but what I will say is it is very, very important that we leave the BoE to do its work, respect their independent mandate...”

03:45 PM GMT

Treasury minister claims Government's economic plan 'starting to bear fruit'

Bim Afolami said that as economic secretary to the Treasury he was “perfectly entitled to answer on behalf of the department” when urgent questions are raised in the House of Commons on economic matters.

He did not say where Jeremy Hunt is, following Rachel Reeves’ question (see the post below at 15.39).

Mr Afolami said that Labour has “no plan on the economy” while the Tories “have been clear about our plan and the plan is starting to bear fruit”.

03:39 PM GMT

Reeves accuses Hunt of 'insult' to working people

Rachel Reeves said Jeremy Hunt failing to attend the House of Commons to answer her urgent question on the recession was an “insult” to working people.

The shadow chancellor told the Commons: “The Chancellor should be here in Parliament explaining why Britain has fallen into recession. Can the minister explain why he has been left to answer these questions and where exactly is the Chancellor today?

“The Chancellor should be accountable to MPs and to our constituents and answer for his failure in this House. What an insult to all those people who go to work every day and experience the reality of 14 years of Conservative economic failure that he has simply failed to turn up.”

03:36 PM GMT

UK economy has 'proved resilient in the face of unprecedented shocks', says minister

Jeremy Hunt is not responding to Rachel Reeves’ urgent question on the recession in the House of Commons.

Bim Afolami, the economic secretary to the Treasury, is representing the Government instead.

Mr Afolami said that “high inflation remains the biggest barrier to growth” and that is why halving inflation remains the Government’s “top priority”.

The Tory frontbencher said the UK economy had “proved resilient in the face of unprecedented shocks”.

03:17 PM GMT

Rayner and Hunt clash over economic ‘doom loop’ claim

Angela Rayner and Jeremy Hunt have clashed on social media after the deputy leader of the Labour Party claimed the UK is stuck in an economic “doom loop”.

Ms Rayner tweeted: “The Tories’ low-productivity, low-security, low-wage doom loop is bad for workers and bad for business.

“A Labour Government will work with employers to deliver a New Deal that lifts the bar.”

But Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, hit back. He tweeted:

If @angelarayner means a 'doom loop' where low paid jobs and unemployment have nearly halved since Labour's time in office, she must be horrified at the state New Labour left the country in 2010... https://t.co/TOlZTkP7s3 pic.twitter.com/Ipq2BDzZNN — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 19, 2024

02:53 PM GMT

Lord Cameron visiting the Falkland Islands this week

Lord Cameron will visit the Falkland Islands this week in a gesture designed to show that British sovereignty “will not be up for discussion”.

The Foreign Secretary will visit the islands, which are subject to a territorial claim by Argentina, during the first leg of a country-hopping trip across South and North America.

You can read the full story here.

02:36 PM GMT

Starmer welcomes new Labour MPs to Parliament

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed new Labour MPs Gen Kitchen and Damien Egan to Parliament after their by-election victories in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

The Labour leader said: “It is fantastic to welcome to Parliament Gen and Damien, our two brilliant candidates at one minute to 10 on Thursday night and within half-an-hour to be sworn in as new Members of Parliament here, today, this afternoon. Congratulations.

“They both overturned incredible majorities, the like of which we wouldn’t normally be able to overturn, making history before they’d even been sworn in as Members of Parliament, a fantastic achievement.

“And if we carry on like this with by-elections, we’re going to need a bigger hall.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Gen Kitchen and Damien Egan, the newly elected Labour MPs for Kingswood and Wellingborough, to the Houses of Parliament in London - Aaron Chown /PA

02:21 PM GMT

Rachel Reeves granted urgent question on UK recession

Rachel Reeves has been granted an urgent question in the House of Commons this afternoon on the state of the economy.

Official data published last week showed the UK economy entered recession at the end of 2023.

Ms Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has directed her question at the Chancellor but it is not yet clear who will represent the Government from the despatch box.

Following the urgent question, Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, will then make a statement on the Post Office scandal.

02:00 PM GMT

Poll: Majority of voters believe Tories and Labour differ on handling of economy

A majority of voters believe Labour and the Tories are different when it comes to how they would manage the economy, a new YouGov poll has found.

Some 22 per cent of respondents in the survey carried out between Feb 6-12 said the two parties were “very different” on the issue and 32 per cent said “fairly different”, making a total of 54 per cent.

Some 28 per cent said they believed the parties were similar on the issue.

The economy was the topic voters were most likely to say Labour and the Tories were different on.

On what policy areas are Britons most likely to see Labour and the Tories as being *different*?



Top 5 shown

1. Economy: 54% say different

=2. Immigration: 53%

=2. Benefits: 53%

4. Tax: 50%

5. NHS: 49%https://t.co/QRJ2vBfoX7 pic.twitter.com/ukpOKLgEx7 — YouGov (@YouGov) February 19, 2024

01:26 PM GMT

No 10: Sunak does not regret taking part in GB News’ show amid Ofcom probe

Rishi Sunak does not regret taking part in People’s Forum: The Prime Minister on GB News despite Ofcom launching an investigation into whether the programme breached impartiality rules, Downing Street has said.

Asked if the PM regretted his appearance on the programme, his official spokesman told reporters: “No. This is obviously a matter firstly for Ofcom, who’s rightly an independent regulator.

“But obviously, as you’ll see regularly, the Prime Minister undertakes interviews from a range of broadcasters, outlets and other media. And media appearances such as the one he conducted last week are an important part of the democratic process.”

Ofcom announced the impartiality probe this morning:

We've opened a new due impartiality investigation into GB News.



🔗 Read more: https://t.co/buM4DeeFMy pic.twitter.com/Hpzwme6SDV — Ofcom (@Ofcom) February 19, 2024

01:02 PM GMT

Downing Street ‘deeply concerned’ at prospect of Israeli attack on Rafah

No 10 said it was “deeply concerned” about the prospect of Israel launching an attack on Rafah.

Downing Street said such an incursion could have a “potentially devastating humanitarian impact”.

Israel has threatened to launch an offensive on the area at the southern tip of the Gaza strip next month if hostages are not released by Hamas.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We share Israel’s focus on securing the release of hostages but also as the PM said on Thursday… we are deeply concerned about the potentially devastating humanitarian impact of a military incursion into Rafah.

“The immediate priority must be negotiating a humanitarian pause to allow the safe release of hostages and to facilitate considerably more aid going into Gaza, leading to a longer term sustainable ceasefire.”

12:47 PM GMT

No 10 ‘refutes’ Post Office scandal claims

Downing Street said it “refuted” the allegations made by Henry Staunton about the handling of the Post Office scandal.

Mr Staunton claimed in an interview that he had been told by a senior government official to slow down the payment of compensation for sub-postmasters to allow the Tories to “limp into” the next election. Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, accused the former chairman of the Post Office of lying.

Asked about Mrs Badenoch’s comments, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously this referred to a conversation that she had with Henry Staunton and you will have seen her words on this and she is very clear that the interview he gave was a misrepresentation of her conversation with him and the reasons for his dismissal.

“And the Government has been clear and we refute the allegations [of] any suggestion of slowing down compensation to victims - the Government has taken action to speed up the compensation to victims.”

12:19 PM GMT

Sunak says mobile ban will help end classroom disruption

Almost one third of secondary school pupils said that their lessons were disrupted by phones.



Today’s guidance will help schools put an end to this. https://t.co/ozPsKqFlKH — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 19, 2024

12:01 PM GMT

Labour vows to ‘eliminate’ fox hunting

Labour has vowed to eliminate fox hunting within its first five years in power, claiming there is not a majority in “any part of the country” that wants to see it continue.

Steve Reed, the shadow environment secretary, said the party would close “loopholes” in the existing ban that allow some types of hunting to go on, claiming it would prevent hounds killing pets or livestock.

Labour has already vowed to toughen the Hunting Act, including banning trail hunting – where dogs follow a pre-laid scent rather than a wild animal.

You can read the full story here.

11:36 AM GMT

Streeting says he would spoil his ballot at Rochdale by-election

Wes Streeting said he would likely spoil his ballot if he was a voter in Rochdale at the by-election on Feb 29.

Labour has withdrawn its support from its candidate, Azhar Ali, after he made inflammatory comments about Israel.

But that withdrawal of support came after nominations had closed which means Labour does not have a candidate it is backing in the contest.

Asked who Labour voters should vote for in the constituency, Mr Streeting told Sky: “I just want to say I am really sorry to voters in Rochdale. I don’t think I would be casting a ballot.

“I would probably go along and spoil my ballot if I lived in Rochdale and I am really sorry we have put people in that position.”

Labour has held the seat since 2010. The by-election was triggered following the death of Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd.

11:15 AM GMT

School mobile phone ban guidance ‘not necessary’, claim Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats claimed the Government’s new guidance on banning mobile phones in schools was “not necessary”.

Munira Wilson, the party’s education spokesperson, said: “This is another reheated Conservative announcement. Headteachers are best placed to decide mobile phone usage in their school and blanket rules are not necessary because nearly all schools already have mobile phone policies in place.

“The Government should be focusing on fixing the crisis in education; children going to school hungry, the explosion of mental health issues, recruitment and retention issues for teachers and the crumbling concrete in our schools.”

10:58 AM GMT

Labour: ‘Serious questions’ to be answered on handling of Post Office scandal

Labour claimed there are “serious questions” which still need to be answered about the handling of the Horizon scandal amid a row between Kemi Badenoch and Henry Staunton, the former chairman of the Post Office.

Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, has written to Mrs Badenoch today urging her to publish a series of documents and to reassure sub-postmasters that everything possible is being done to ensure they receive their compensation.

Mr Reynolds called for the release of all correspondence and minutes of meetings between the Department for Business and Trade, UK Government Investments and the Post Office.

He said: “Prior to yesterday, it was my profound belief that every MP and everyone in Westminster was working on the common goal to exonerate all remaining wrongful convictions and deliver fair compensation to all those affected as quickly as possible.

“If true, these revelations completely undermine that notion. If there is even the slightest truth to accusations that justice has been obfuscated for political reasons, there must be consequences.

“I hope that you will do everything in your gift to provide sub-postmasters with the confidence they need to know that this was not the case.”

Mrs Badenoch has accused Mr Staunton of lying after he claimed in an interview that he had been told by a senior government official to slow down the payment of compensation for sub-postmasters to allow the Tories to “limp into” the next election.

10:38 AM GMT

Pictured: Wes Streeting talks to broadcasters in Westminster this morning

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is pictured this morning in Westminster - Thomas Krych /Shutterstock

10:20 AM GMT

Streeting: Labour will not be ‘pushed around’ by SNP on Gaza ceasefire vote

Labour will not be “pushed around” by the SNP over its stance on a Gaza ceasefire, Wes Streeting said.

The SNP is set to trigger a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday this week calling for an immediate ceasefire.

A similar vote held in November last year prompted a Labour rebellion as dozens of Labour MPs defied an instruction from Sir Keir Starmer to abstain. The Labour leader said the “fighting must stop now” but has not used the words immediate ceasefire.

Mr Streeting told BBC Radio 4 Today: “We will put our own position out… where we want to get to, I am not going to preempt decisions that are being taken by colleagues on what we might be doing.

“We are not going to be pushed around by the SNP. Where I think we would like to get to is a position where the United Kingdom and the international community speak with one voice.”

10:02 AM GMT

Israeli attack on Rafah ‘would not be acceptable’, says Streeting

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said an attack on Rafah by Israel would “not be acceptable”.

Israel has threatened to launch an offensive on the area at the southern tip of the Gaza strip next month if hostages are not released by Hamas.

Asked if an attack on Rafah would be acceptable, Mr Streeting told Times Radio: “No, we don’t think it is acceptable, actually. And there is a real prospect now which Egypt is clearly preparing for, of people, Palestinian civilians being pushed out of Gaza into the desert.

“That would not be acceptable. It would be intolerable.”

09:46 AM GMT

School mobile phone ban a ‘no brainer’, says Tice

Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, backed the Government’s proposed ban on pupils having mobile phones in schools, labelling it a “no brainer”.

He said that the policy could have “transformative” results:

Yes ban mobile phones in schools all day.



Did this at secondary school I was Governor at some years ago. Put in lockers upon arrival.



Biggest single improvement to pupil behaviour and learning. By far. Transformative.



No brainer. https://t.co/ChWZKJDt5E — Richard Tice 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) February 19, 2024

09:32 AM GMT

Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘go beyond reasonable self-defence’, says Streeting

Wes Streeting said Israel’s actions in Gaza had gone “beyond reasonable self-defence”. He said Israel had “gone too far”.

The shadow health secretary told Sky News: “We want to see a ceasefire, of course we do. And we have been increasingly concerned, as the wider international community has been, with the disproportionate loss of civilian life in Gaza.

“Israel has a responsibility to get its hostages back, every country in the world has a right to defend itself.

“But I think what we have seen are actions that go beyond reasonable self-defence and also call into question whether Israel has broken international law. The ICJ (International Court of Justice) are now investigating and we take all of that seriously.”

Asked whether he thought Israel had “gone too far”, Mr Streeting replied: “I think, objectively, yes, Israel has gone too far. And we have seen that with a disproportionate loss of innocent civilian life.”

09:13 AM GMT

Streeting: Labour ‘considering’ options ahead of Gaza ceasefire vote

Wes Streeting said Labour was “considering” its options on whether to back an SNP-led vote on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The SNP is planning to trigger the vote on Wednesday this week. A similar vote held in November prompted a Labour rebellion as dozens of Labour MPs defied an instruction from Sir Keir Starmer to abstain.

The shadow health secretary told TalkTV: “We’ll see what the final motion looks like. We’re considering our own options on this - we all want to see a ceasefire.

“We’ve seen an intolerable loss of innocent civilian life during the course of this war.”

He added: “But we’re not going to be pushed around by protesters, and we’re not going to be told what to say by our opponents in Parliament either.”

08:57 AM GMT

School mobile phone ban should be in place ‘throughout the day’

The Education Secretary said a ban on pupils having mobile phones in school should be kept in place for the whole school day.

Gillian Keegan said the ban should be enforced “throughout the day”, including at breaks and at lunchtime.

She told GB News: “I think what we face is a problem of inconsistency. Some schools have already done this… but we also know that some have not and we think it is probably about half and half have got an outright ban.

“What we want to do is have consistency in our schools so first of all to make sure that we empower headteachers to do this and secondly to make sure that it is throughout the day, so without phones coming out for breaks or for lunch which some of them do today.

“So it is to make sure there are no phones in schools during the school day.”

08:40 AM GMT

School mobile phone ban not 'impossible', says Keegan

Gillian Keegan insisted it will be possible to enforce a ban on mobile phones in schools.

The Government is today publishing new guidance which will give headteachers four options on how to implement the ban.

But the proposals have prompted questions about the potential challenges of taking phones off of pupils.

Asked about the practical challenges with the plan, the Education Secretary told GB News: “Half of our schools at least do it already so it isn’t something that is impossible to do.

“Many other countries also do it so they already have a right to search and they do search for other things as well. They have had that right to search for many, many years.”

08:20 AM GMT

‘No magic answers’ to reverse Tory fortunes, says Gillian Keegan

Gillian Keegan said there are “no magic answers” to reverse Tory fortunes after the double defeat in last week’s two by-elections.

Sir Jake Berry, a former chairman of the Conservative Party, wrote in the Sunday Express that the Tories are facing “a potential extinction event” at the next general election. He said Rishi Sunak should “take a step back and think again” about his approach.

Asked about Sir Jake’s comments, Mrs Keegan, the Education Secretary, told Times Radio: “We have got a plan. Obviously it has been very difficult times, it has been difficult times for the last couple of years and it is difficult times at the moment.

“We know the impacts of inflation, we know that there is a war going on in Ukraine, we know that there is obviously the conflict in the Middle East as well. So it is very, very difficult times and all of those impact us here as well. We have to stick with the plan, the plan is working.

“We are going to continue to try and grow the economy and the forecasts are looking more hopeful on that front. But there is no magic answers here. The magic answer is we have got a plan, we stick with the plan. Nobody else has a plan.”

08:18 AM GMT

Ex-Post Office chairman was told to ‘prioritise’ compensation, says minister

The former chairman of the Post Office was told in “black and white” to “prioritise” the payment of compensation to Horizon scandal victims, the Education Secretary said.

Gillian Keegan said there is a “written record” of the instructions given to Henry Staunton after she was asked about a row that erupted between him and Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary.

Mrs Badenoch has accused Mr Staunton of lying after he claimed in an interview that he had been told by a senior government official to slow down the payment of compensation for sub-postmasters to allow the Tories to “limp into” the next election.

Mrs Badenoch, who sacked him as chairman last month, said his comments were “full of lies” and accused him of failing to get justice for postmasters.

Mrs Keegan told Times Radio: “There is a written record of what Henry Staunton was asked to do upon his appointment and it very much prioritised the sub-postmasters and making sure that they get compensated as quickly as possible.

“That is my understanding. That was there very clearly in black and white so obviously they disagree but he was dismissed from his role so sometimes recollections may vary.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.