Post office clerk with no Horizon training cleared of fraud 10 years after conviction

Post Office clerk Jacqueline Falcon (left), whose fraud conviction has been overturned by the Court of Appeal, pictured with her 17-year-old daughter Summer - PA

A former Post Office clerk who had received no formal training in the Horizon system has become the latest victim to have her conviction quashed.

Jacqueline Falcon, who suffered from depression for nine years and believes she was “not the best” mother to her children after she was pursued through the courts, first joined the Post Office aged 18 and previously served as a parish councillor.

However after working for the organisation for over a decade, she was accused of reversing transactions at her branch in Hadston, Northumberland between December 2014 and February 2015.

Ms Falcon, 42, was one of more than 900 Post Office workers wrongfully prosecuted as a result of bugs in Fujitsu’s Horizon software - which led to false shortfalls appearing on branch accounts.

On Tuesday, Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, one of the judges who considered the appeal, said recent cases were being dealt with “under the fast-track approach”.

“The court has been and remains committed to the efficient and swift dispatch of Horizon appeals,” the most senior judge in England and Wales added.

At the time of her arrest, Ms Falcon had been attempting to cover up a £933.69 shortfall in the branch’s accounts, which she feared would be deducted from her wages, the Court of Appeal heard.

The clerk - who was a mother-of-four and pregnant with her fifth child at the time of her sentencing - was terrified to bring up the missing £1,000 with the Postmistress.

Yet she was ultimately prosecuted by the CPS and handed a three-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to fraud at Newcastle Crown Court in 2015.

Ms Falcon was also ordered to pay £933.69 back in compensation.

The start of the ordeal saw Ms Falcon arrested in front of her children and taken to a police station where she was swabbed and had finger-prints taken.

Before then, the mother had never been in trouble before and had not even received a parking ticket.

However, at the hearing on Tuesday, senior judges ruled her conviction was unsafe because Post Office failures meant her trial was unfair.

Ms Falcon, from Hadston, watched via videolink as her conviction was overturned.

She told reporters: “I have spent the last nine years with depression, I don’t like to go out alone, I feel everyone is looking at me.

“It has had a massive effect on me and my family.

“I don’t feel I have been the best mam to them because I have not been myself for such a long time.

“I am hoping that a weight will have been lifted and I can gradually get my old self back.”

Ms Falcon added: “A lot of my customers stuck by me and didn’t believe I had done anything wrong, and a lot of those older ones have now passed away.

“My oldest two were 15 and 13 at the time and were bullied at school.

“One person said, ‘Your mum only got pregnant to avoid going to prison’.”

Lord Justice Holroyde, who considered the appeal alongside Baroness Carr and Mrs Justice Farbey, said the “reliability of the Horizon data was essential to the prosecution” but the Post Office had not disclosed concerns about the system to the CPS.

“As a result of (the Post Office’s) failures of investigation and disclosure, (Ms Falcon) could not have a fair trial,” the judge said.

Paul Jarvis, representing the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which had brought the fraud case against Ms Falcon after she was reported to the police, said it did not oppose her appeal.

He said that after prosecutors approached the Post Office to see if there was evidence to support Ms Falcon’s position that she could not explain what happened, they were told that “there were no issues with the Horizon system that could possibly explain a shortfall of that nature”.

“Had the CPS known then what they know now, then this is not a situation were a charge would have been brought,” Mr Jarvis added.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.