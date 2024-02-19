Post office is closed but what about Publix? See what's open, closed on Presidents Day in Florida

Happy Presidents Day, regardless of if you have a treasured day off or another day at the office.

Presidents Day is a federal holiday, offering those who work for the government a three-day weekend.

After the holiday, there are no more federal holidays until Memorial Day on Monday, May 27. If you're wondering more about what Presidents Day is about and what is closed today, we got you covered.

Here's what's closed on Presidents Day 2024:

Is Presidents Day a holiday? When was Presidents Day first observed?

“Presidents Day” is actually a nickname for the federally observed holiday held on the third Monday in February to honor the first U.S. president’s birthday and is technically named “Washington’s Birthday.”

Following the death of George Washington in 1799, his Feb. 22 birthday became a day of remembrance.

Washington's Birthday became a legal holiday Jan. 31, 1879, when Congress added Feb. 22 to the list of holidays to be observed by federal employees in the District of Columbia.

The date changed to the third Monday in February with the passage of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act and officially took effect in 1971.

Do Floridians get the day off on Presidents Day?

Since Presidents Day is a federal holiday, anyone who works for the federal government or District of Columbia has the day off.

Congress has never declared the day a national holiday. Each state decides its own legal holidays. According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Florida hasn’t added Presidents Day to the list of the state’s legal holidays.

So unlike most holidays, you can still hit your local Publix, Walgreens or Target during the day. Which also means you can hit some Presidents Day sales today.

Where are the Presidents Day sales?

There's no lack of opportunities to save when it comes to Presidents Day deals. Here are some sales to grab today:

