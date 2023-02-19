From the post office to Costco and Target: What's open and closed on Presidents Day 2023?

Monday marks Presidents Day, and some federal offices and services will close in observance of the holiday.

Presidents Day is rooted in honoring former President George Washington’s birthday. The first president's birthday has long been a day of celebration in the United States, but in 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established the observance of Washington's birthday each year on the third Monday of February.

But to this day, Presidents Day isn’t a holiday that guarantees everyone will have the day off. Your local post office might be closed, but your workplace isn’t. Or you might have the day off from school, but your grocery store remains open for shopping.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed on Presidents Day.

When is Presidents Day 2023: Here's why we really celebrate the federal holiday

The mystery of Presidents Day: Not every state celebrates the same. We found out why.

Restaurants, stores and pharmacies

Most restaurants and retail stores will be open on Monday. These retailers and pharmacies are open on the holiday:

Costco

Kroger

Ralphs

Harris Teeter

Walmart

Target: You can check specific store hours here.

CVS Pharmacy: You can call ahead to your local store or check store and pharmacy hours online.



Federal holidays: Who does Presidents Day honor? (Washington? Lincoln?)

Is mail delivered on Presidents Day?

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, and post offices across the country will be closed on the federal holiday.

UPS will be delivering mail on Monday, and UPS store locations will also be open. FedEx will also deliver mail on Monday, though some deliveries will have modified service.

Are banks open on Presidents Day?

Many banks, and the Federal Reserve system, will observe Presidents Day on Monday. But some banks, such as TD Bank, will be open on the holiday.

Many ATMs are typically available on Presidents Day, though you can check with locations in your area for more information.

Story continues

What about the markets?

New York Stock Exchange markets, Nasdaq and other markets observe Presidents Day as a holiday.

More on government offices and court closures

Washington’s birthday is a holiday for federal government institutions and courts.

Many state agencies and courts will also be closed.

Contributing: Mike Snider, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President's Day 2023: Is the post office open? Are stores, banks?