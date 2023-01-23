Post office employee steals mail truck, leads officers on wrong-way chase along I-79, police say

A man led police on a chase in a stolen U.S. Postal Service vehicle Sunday, at one point going the wrong direction on Interstate 79.

The incident started when Moon Township police put out a call for a stolen mail truck, saying the post office had an employee who was refusing to return it. Police said that employee was 35-year-old Tyler Floro.

Exclusively on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., we’re hearing from a driver who narrowly avoided disaster as he witnessed the stolen truck cruise right past him.

Moon Township police and state police out of Waynesburg tracked his cell phone traveling south on I-79.

While state police tried pulling him over, troopers said Floro went through the median and started heading south in the northbound lanes for more than two miles before troopers got him stopped and arrested him.

Floro is facing a number of charges out of both Allegheny and Greene counties. He is currently in the Greene County Jail.

TRENDING NOW:

2 males in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood 1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, 1 person in custody Pittsburgh sheds 20 bank branches within 10 days in January VIDEO: Tax season begins, the changes to know about DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts