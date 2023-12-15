What are the post office hours for Christmas, Christmas Eve? When services close

USPS postal carrier William Talley carries armfulls of mail through the snow along his route in South Linden on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Christmas is right around the corner, and that means modified hours and closures for postal and government services.

Here's how some of the most important services are affected by the Christmas holiday:

Is the U.S. Postal Service open on Christmas and New Year's? Will mail be delivered?

All U.S. Postal Service locations will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Regular post office hours and mail delivery resumes the Tuesday after each holiday. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, offices will be closed, and mail will not be delivered or collected.

A full holiday schedule is available on the USPS website.

Is FedEx, UPS open on Christmas?

Most FedEx services will be closed, including store locations, on Christmas, while FedEx Custom Critical will remain open. However, services begin to wind down beginning Friday, Dec. 22.

UPS is also closed on Christmas Day, although UPS Express Critical service is still available. On Christmas Eve, there is no UPS pickup or delivery service and some UPS store locations may have modified business hours.

Are libraries open on Christmas?

Libraries throughout Ohio are closed on Christmas in observation of the federal holiday.

What government services are open on Christmas?

Christmas is a federal holiday, so expect most other government offices and services to be closed on Christmas. Police, firefighters and EMS workers, however, will continue to work on Christmas.

