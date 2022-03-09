Post office manager stole $1.7 million in checks from the mail in Indiana, feds say

A former Indiana post office manager has been charged after prosecutors say he stole mail worth about $1.7 million as part of a bank fraud scheme.

James Lancaster, 40, worked as a customer service manager at an Indianapolis post office, according to a March 9 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana.

Prosecutors say the Indianapolis man, who worked at the New Augusta Post Office, used his position to steal checks in mail from around May 11, 2020, to June 23, 2021.

He was charged with theft of mail and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Two others were also charged with bank fraud and conspiring with Lancaster, the news release said. The charges against Lancaster were unsealed on March 8.

Lancaster’s lawyer denied McClatchy News’ request for comment on his client’s recent charges.

According to prosecutors, Lancaster gave stolen checks from mail to his co-conspirators, who are accused of depositing the checks to others and sometimes giving Lancaster money in return.

During the scheme, the former manager stole over 270 pieces of mail from the post office, which contained checks from over 50 local Indiana businesses, the release said. The checks were valued around $1.7 million in total.

After admitting to stealing mail in June 2021 and resigning, court documents say, Lancaster returned to the post office twice in an attempt to steal more packages he suspected of containing money.

If convicted of the charges, Lancaster and his co-conspirators face up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Lancaster also faces five years in prison for mail theft if convicted.

“Public service is a public trust, and Government officials who violate that trust to defraud and steal from the public—and those who conspire with them—must be held accountable.” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said in the news release. “Our office will continue to work closely with the Postal Service and Postal Inspection Service to investigate and prosecute mail theft schemes.”