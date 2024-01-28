Post Office name should be ditched, says campaigning Tory peer

The Post Office brand needs to be ditched because it has become so “tarnished” by the Horizon scandal, a peer who campaigned for wrongly convicted sub-postmasters has said.

Lord Arbuthnot of Edrom said that “a completely different brand” should be considered for the Post Office as it would allow for a change in culture that he described as “rotten”.

It comes as Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, forced out the organisation’s chairman Henry Staunton on Saturday because of frustration at the Post Office’s handling of the fallout of the scandal.

Lord Arbuthnot, who was played by Alex Jennings in the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, said that Mr Staunton’s stepping aside provided an opportunity to “refocus” the organisation “possibly with a completely different brand”.

The Tory peer, who campaigned for the wronged sub-postmasters while MP for North East Hampshire, said: “I think the brand may have been so tarnished now that we’ll have to get rid of it”.

He cited the behaviour of the Post Office during the ongoing inquiry, executives paying themselves bonuses for work related to the inquiry and the “slowness” of compensation payments for sub-postmasters as reasons the organisation’s image had deteriorated.

When pressed on whether there should be a rebrand or a total overhaul of the company, he told Times Radio: “I think the main problem with the Post Office isn’t really the name, although that’s now been completely trashed. I think the main problem is the culture within the Post Office.

“There’s something rotten throughout the Post Office culture that needs to be changed, and that the fact that the culture has become so dreadful is mostly because of the governance from the top and the governance needs to be changed as well.”

He suggested that the Post Office could now focus “on the idea of having a set of community hubs, using the wonderful relationship that sub-postmasters have with their communities to build the sort of cohesion and welfare centres and health centres and banking centres that we need right across the country in villages and towns.”

He added: “I think there are huge opportunities here. But maybe you need to clear out the personnel at the top of the Post Office in order to achieve those opportunities.”

Mr Staunton became the chairman of the Post Office in December 2022, but was informed on Saturday by Ms Badenoch that he was to be replaced.

Speaking about the decision not to keep Mr Staunton on, Ms Badenoch told the BBC that “it just wasn’t working”.

“There were various disagreements within the board. And when I looked at it I thought that a change of personnel was what was required.”

She added: “I decided that given all of the difficulties the Post Office is having, it’s not just about Horizon, it’s about the entire business model, how we make it work, that we needed someone who could chair a board that was able to deal with these things effectively.”

Unusual decision

Meanwhile, Labour’s shadow business secretary called on the Government to provide more detail as to why it asked Mr Staunton to resign, describing the decision as “quite unusual”.

Jonathan Reynolds told BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “The Government have to tell us why they made this decision seemingly yesterday.

“I mean, the person who’s going wasn’t actually there for the scandal, so there must be specific reasons why they don’t have confidence in that person going on.”

He added: “I think the public will want to know this is not just about one person, one chair being changed, the overall approach and the entire organisation is going to come to terms with the scale of this and put it right, and also fundamentally people want to see the sub-postmasters exonerated and compensation got to them as soon as possible.”

Lord Arbuthnot similarly expressed the hope that Mr Staunton’s resignation could pave the way to sub-postmasters receiving compensation more quickly.

He criticised the Post Office for “the slowness of the payment of compensation to the sub-postmasters and the bureaucracy that’s got in their way”.

He said that overhauling the organisation would be a “huge, huge job” and that “there aren’t many people in the country who could actually do it”.

He told Times Radio: “But it’s got to be done because we need this set of community hubs throughout the country.”

