Is the post office open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024? Here's what you need to know

Each year, the life and contributions of Martin Luther King Jr. are remembered and honored with a federal holiday, which falls on the third Monday of January.

In 2024, MLK Day falls on Monday, Jan. 15.

Given that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday (one of 11 each year), a majority of schools, government agencies and banks will be closed in observance of the day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is also the only federal holiday designated by Congress as a national day of service. The appointment is to encourage Americans to participate in activities or projects that help provide meaningful change within their communities.

However you spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, whether it's volunteering your time or reflecting on MLK's powerful words, you may plan on using at least some of the day to check a few items off your to-do list before the workweek begins.

Should those plans include sending back an unwanted holiday gift or you're waiting for a letter or other important piece of mail, you may be a wondering if the post office is open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Thankfully, we've got answers, along with all the details you need regarding USPS hours on MLK Day in 2024.

Is the post office open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Like banks and schools, post offices nationwide will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of the federal MLK holiday, which also means the mail won't run or be delivered.

Given that there’s no mail service or delivery the Sunday before MLK Day, any post office needs have to happen on Saturday, Jan. 13, or you'll be forced to wait until Tuesday, Jan. 16 when the USPS re-opens for the week.

Will UPS or FedEx be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Although post offices are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you’re not completely out of luck.

FedEx ground and home delivery services will carry on as usual. Office locations will also remain open. One thing to note: FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy deliveries may be delayed due to the USPS observance of the holiday.

Much like the post office, UPS is also closed. According to the UPS website, there will be no UPS pickup or delivery service on Monday, Jan. 15, and UPS store locations may be closed. The delivery service recommends checking with local stores for specific hours of operation, which you can find right here.

What other holidays does the post office observe?

The U.S. Postal Service closes for a total of 11 holidays each year. To help you plan ahead, here is a list of the federal holiday closures for 2024:

New Year's Day | Monday, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day | Monday, Jan. 15

Presidents Day | Monday, Feb. 19

Memorial Day | Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day | Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day | Thursday, July 4

Labor Day | Monday, Sept. 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day | Monday, Oct. 14

Veterans Day | Monday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day | Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas Day | Wednesday, Dec. 25

