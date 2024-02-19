Is the post office open on Presidents Day? What to know about 2024 USPS holiday hours

Each year on the third Monday of February, we commemorate the birthday of George Washington, which falls on Feb. 22. along with Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which is Feb. 12 on Presidents Day.

This year, the annual holiday falls on Monday, Feb. 19.

While the two former U.S. presidents are essentially the stars of the show, it's also a day to recognize all U.S. presidents and their service to this country. In observance of the day, cities and states across America host public celebrations and gatherings to mark the occasion.

For many people, it's a day off of work or school. Presidents Day is also one of 11 federal holidays in which government offices and agencies are closed, giving many employees a three-day weekend in which to travel or relax.

But what about the post office? Is the USPS open for business on Presidents Day? And does mail run on the federal holiday?

These are important questions to consider, especially if you've got packages or a letter to send off, or are waiting for something essential to show up in your mailbox.

Fortunately, we've got answers on post office hours in 2024, along with whether or not other package and mail delivery services, like UPS and FedEx, will be running on Presidents Day.

So, without further ado, here's what you need to know.

Is there mail delivery on Presidents Day 2024?

Like all other federal holidays, the USPS will be closed on Presidents Day. That means branches won't be open and the mail won't run on Monday, Feb. 19.

Since the USPS is also closed on Sundays, if you're waiting on an important letter or need to send off a package, you'll either need to take care of business before then or wait until Tuesday, Feb. 20, when the post office opens again and mail delivery resumes.

That said, it never hurts to check with your local branch because according to the USPS, “Customers are always encouraged to check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.”

What about UPS hours on Presidents Day?

While the post office is closed on Presidents Day, UPS is not, which is great news if you find yourself in a bind. According to delivery service's website, "UPS pickup and delivery services are available" on Feb. 19 with one caveat, which is that UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will require one additional business day due to the holiday.

UPS store locations will also be open. That said, it's always a good idea to confirm local hours before going, and you can find them right here.

Is FedEx open on Presidents Day?

FedEx ground and home delivery will operate normally on Presidents Day, while express and ground economy will run on a modified schedule on Presidents Day this year. FedEx Office Print & Ship Center locations will be open. To confirm times and local hours, check here.

What other holidays does the post office observe?

To help plan out the rest of your year, see below for a list of remaining federal holidays in which the post office will be closed in 2024.

Memorial Day | Monday, May 27

Juneteenth | Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day | Thursday, July 4

Labor Day | Monday, Sept. 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day | Monday, Oct. 14

Veterans Day | Monday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day | Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas Day | Wednesday, Dec. 25

This article was originally published on TODAY.com