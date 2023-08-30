Post office renamed in honor of decorated WWII veteran, Falls native Indiana Hunt-Martin

Aug. 30—A ceremony was held Monday to officially rename the post office at 170 Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo the Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.

The effort, led by Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) in the U.S. House of Representatives, dedicated the facility in honor of Private Hunt-Martin, who was a member of the first African American Women's Army Corps unit, and the only women's unit to serve in Europe during World War II.

"Indiana Hunt-Martin was a trailblazer. As a member of the renowned Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion, she played a critical role in wartime communications, keeping soldiers and families connected during the war," Higgins said at the ceremony. "We are proud to see this dedication come to life, stamping in the hearts and minds of all who visit Private Indiana Hunt-Martin's role and legacy as an American military hero."

Janice M. Martin, the daughter of Indiana Hunt-Martin, also spoke at the event, "I know my mother would be very proud of this moment as her family, community, and fellow veterans gather to help dedicate this Central Park post office in her honor."

Added Hunt-Martin's grandson Andre B. Theobalds, "My grandma was passionate about the mail. I'm thankful that she'll be remembered in her community in this special way!"

After graduating from Niagara Falls High School in 1940, Hunt-Martin worked at the Carborundum Company before she joined the Women's Army Corps on Sept. 5, 1944. She experienced racism and segregation first-hand but refused to let discrimination prevent her from dutifully serving her country. Her legacy has paved the way for current and future generations of African American women serving in the military.

Hunt-Martin became a member of the Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion during WWII. The battalion sorted and redirected millions of backlogged letters and packages sent to the soldiers. They were required to maintain accurate information cards for more than seven million U.S. military, civilian, and Red Cross personnel serving in the European Theater of Operation. Private Hunt-Martin and fellow members of the Six Triple Eight played a critical role in processing and routing undelivered mail to restore communications between U.S. soldiers serving in Europe and their families, working around the clock to deliver approximately 65,000 pieces of mail each shift.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army on Nov. 10, 1945, Hunt-Martin went on to work in New York City for the U.S. Department of Labor until 1949 when she was transferred to the Niagara Falls office. She was later transferred to the Buffalo office in 1964 before retiring in 1986. From 1978 to her passing in 2020, Indiana Hunt-Martin frequented the Central Park Post Office weekly to purchase stamps, pick up mail, and send letters.

Following her military service, Hunt-Martin stayed active in her community among fellow veterans and neighbors. She was a member of the ERIECO American Legion Women's Post 1586, the AMVETS 5 Henry Pollard Post, the American Legion Bennett Wells Post 1780, the Pratt Willert Community Center Seniors Club and New Hope Baptist Church.

"The post office dedication embodies the resilience and perseverance of Ms. Hunt-Martin, the community she loved, and our nation," said Col. (Ret.) Edna W. Cummings, 6888th Advocate. "I am grateful that she blazed a trail for my service and future generations."

In 2014, marking the 69th anniversary of her honorable discharge, Higgins presented Indiana Hunt-Martin with the medals she earned while serving overseas, including the Women's Army Corps Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Honorable Service Lapel Button.

Indiana Hunt-Martin passed away at the age of 98 in September of 2020. She is laid to rest at the historic Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls. Before her passing, she was honored and excited to learn that the Central Park Post Office would be dedicated to her.

On May 30, Stevens Avenue in Buffalo, in the neighborhood where she lived for many years, was dedicated as Indiana Hunt-Martin Way.