Post Office scandal: Fujitsu 'knew of tech problem as prosecutions targeted postal staff'

Fujitsu technicians knew about problems with the Horizon IT system from at least 2010 while subpostmasters were being wrongly prosecuted for stealing money from the Post Office, the public inquiry heard on Tuesday.

The scandal saw more than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses handed criminal convictions after Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon software made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Internal records from the tech firm which created Horizon reveal discussions about “duplicate transactions” within the troubled IT system, efforts being made to fix problems, and fears that the issues – if revealed – could lead to a “legal challenge”.

One of the documents from June 2010 refers to “occasional duplicate transactions listed on spreadsheets produced and presented to court for prosecution cases”, and raises the concern that they may be “spotted” by defence lawyers representing accused subpostmasters and used to “question the evidence”.

“If we don’t fix the problem, the spreadsheets presented to court are liable to be brought into doubt if duplicate transactions are spotted”, it was noted.

Rajbinder Sangha, who was part of Fujitsu’s Fraud and Litigation Support Office, told the inquiry she was “not made aware” of the problems with Horizon when she joined the department in 2010.

Asked if that concerned her, she replied: “It does, because obviously I didn’t realise with the data there were these issues.”

Ms Sangha, who continues to work for Fujitsu, said she was involved in providing audit data from Horizon to support criminal prosecutions.

It came as bosses of the Post Office and Fujitsu and the former subpostmaster who has led the campaign for justice in the Horizon scandal were on Tuesday being questioned by MPs.

The Commons’ Business and Trade Committee was examining what more can be done to deliver compensation for victims of what has been labelled one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history.

Ahead of the hearing, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride urged the Commons Business Committee to probe whether executives had sought to hide flaws in the Horizon software.

Asked what MPs needed to do, Mr Stride told LBC Radio: “It’s really important because so many people have suffered so terribly as a consequence of this situation which is why the Government is acting so decisively to make sure that we get compensation out there.

“You asked what questions should be asked…who knew what, when, who was responsible for what, did anybody out there, for example, attempt to cover anything up…”

He added: “The best way of getting to the bottom of those questions is through this independent inquiry…that will report by the end of the year.

“Then we will be able to make the judgements as to what further action we may take.”

Nick Read, the current chief executive of the Post Office, and Paul Patterson, the current Europe director at Fujitsu, were both due to appear in front of MPs.

The long-running battle for justice accelerated dramatically after the public outcry provoked by the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

Alan Bates, the campaigning former subpostmaster on whom the series centred, said ahead of the committee hearing that his focus was on pushing for swift compensation for the victims.

He told Sky News: “I have one concern, and it’s to get the compensation right, that’s it.

“They should be moving heaven and earth to get it done and get it done fast.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week announced that the wrongly prosecuted in England and Wales could have their names cleared by the end of the year under fast-tracked legislation after growing pressure to take more serious action.

Those whose convictions are quashed are eligible for a £600,000 compensation payment, while Mr Sunak offered £75,000 to subpostmasters involved in group legal action against the Post Office.

The Prime Minister has faced calls to go further and bar Fujitsu from securing Government contracts and pursue the firm for compensation payments.

The Horizon software started to be rolled out in Post Office branches across the UK in 1999 and over the subsequent years a series of subpostmasters were prosecuted over missing funds.

In 2019 the High Court ruled that Horizon contained a number of “bugs, errors and defects” and there was a “material risk” that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.

More than a dozen former postal affairs ministers, including Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, have faced questions over why they did not do more which might have exposed the scandal earlier.

But just three people convicted have received a full and final settlement years after the landmark cases that proved their innocence, a lawyer for sub-postmasters revealed today.

Dr Neil Hudgell, who represented victims of the IT system, told the committee that while most of the postmasters had received some sort of interim compensation just three had been “fully paid out”.

Between 28 to 30 people have accepted, but not yet received, the “fixed £600,000” payout, he added.