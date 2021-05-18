Post Office scandal inquiry to be bolstered

·5 min read
Subpostmasters celebrate the quashing of their convictions
Dozens of former sub-postmasters had their convictions quashed last month

The government is to bolster the independent inquiry into the Post Office's computer scandal, giving it power to compel witnesses to testify.

Some 47 former sub-postmasters have had their names cleared as their convictions for stealing money were based on faulty IT evidence.

A judge-led inquiry had been set up by the government, but it was dismissed as toothless by campaigners and some MPs.

Ministers will announce that it will be put on a statutory footing.

The move, first reported by Sky News, is to come just days after the government came under fire for saying that the current inquiry's powers were sufficient.

It will mean the inquiry can compel witnesses to give evidence and demand that relevant documents are handed over.

An inquiry set up last September "to establish a clear account of the failings of the Horizon IT computer system, and assess whether lessons have been learnt at the Post Office" was set to report in the summer. It is being led by retired High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams.

The Justice For Sub-postmasters Alliance (JFSA) campaign group, which was instrumental in helping former Post Office managers to win compensation, had refused to take part, describing it as a whitewash and calling for a full public inquiry instead.

The call was supported by MPs across the political spectrum, but the government had resisted such a move, saying that this would slow the process.

Ministers are now planning to strengthen the powers of the inquiry. As a result, anyone who refuses to give evidence to the inquiry could be fined or imprisoned.

'Progress'

A spokesperson for the Department of Business said: "All parties are committed to cooperating with the independent inquiry underway, which is continuing to make progress under the chairmanship of Sir Wyn Williams.

"We continue to engage with relevant parties on all options available to ensure we get to the bottom of where mistakes were made, and to ensure something like this cannot happen again. The inquiry will also assess whether lessons have been learned and concrete changes have taken place or are underway at Post Office Ltd."

Alan Bates, who chairs the JSFA, said: "The Department of Business repeatedly rejected my calls for a statutory inquiry until I threatened a judicial review.

"Merely announcing a statutory inquiry is not enough. I and hundreds of other sub-postmasters will not tolerate a toothless and hamstrung inquiry. We will be demanding an inquiry with adequate terms of reference that will allow it to get to the truth and to examine all of the injustices suffered by sub-postmasters and their families."

Post Office
Post Office

Labour's shadow business minister Chi Onwurah said the government had been "dragging its feet".

"This is a step forward, but the long delay has caused further suffering to the many victims and their families," she said.

"Crucially the government must now address the limited remit of the inquiry which does not cover compensation or the accountability of managers in this scandal."

Analysis box by Colletta Smith, Consumer affairs correspondent
Analysis box by Colletta Smith, Consumer affairs correspondent

It is another step forward on a long walk towards the truth for those who were wrongly accused and convicted by the Post Office.

As well as suffering the huge financial and personal toll that those accusations have taken, many also feel that they have had to fight not just the Post Office, but its sole owner - the government - every step of the way.

If the terms of the inquiry are broad enough then it will be able to address how and why the Post Office was able to bring branch managers straight to court, and to find out who within the Post Office and the government knew what was going on.

The answers are unlikely to come fast, as public inquiries are much slower, more detailed beasts. But those who have waited 20 years to clear their names feel it is worth waiting longer to make sure that those who were in charge are held to account.

Legal cases

In December 2019, at the end of a long-running series of civil cases, the Post Office agreed to settle with 555 claimants.

It accepted it had previously "got things wrong in [its] dealings with a number of postmasters", and agreed to pay £58m in damages.

The claimants received a share of £12m, after legal fees were paid.

Last month, in one day, 39 former Post Office managers were exonerated, up to 20 years after being convicted for offences such as theft and false accounting.

That cemented the scandal as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in the UK.

What is the Horizon computer scandal?

Person using Horizon
The Horizon system is designed to record the transactions carried out in a post office branch

The Horizon system, developed by the Japanese company Fujitsu, was first rolled out in 1999 to some post offices to be used for a variety of tasks including accounting and stocktaking.

But from an early stage, it appeared to have significant bugs which could cause the system to misreport, sometimes involving substantial sums of money.

Horizon-based evidence was used by the Post Office to successfully prosecute 736 people.

But campaigners fought a long and hard series of legal battles for compensation in the civil courts, which have been followed by referrals by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon sells a robot arm that can write, draw, and shoot lasers – how crazy is this?

    We still have a long way to go before we realize the dream and have robot assistants like the Jetsons that can tackle anything and everything we throw their way. That said, there are already some pretty awesome robots out there to do our bidding. Personally, I have three types of robots that I rely …

  • Phoenix, Ariz. officials push back on election audit

    Top county officials in Phoenix, Arizona, almost all of them Republicans, on Monday blasted the GOP state Senate president and the auditors she hired to run an unprecedented, partisan recount of the 2020 election in the county. (May 17)

  • Hulu Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (TV News Roundup)

    Hulu announced “Nine Perfect Strangers” will premiere on August 18 and be released weekly, while “Only Murders in the Building” will premiere on August 31 and be released weekly. Based on the bestselling book by Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. Nine “stressed city […]

  • Biden’s income fell by a third as he ran for president, tax returns show

    First couple’s income dropped from nearly $1m while Harris and Emhoff paid even steeper price Joe and Jill Biden arrive in Delaware on Saturday for a weekend trip home. Photograph: Cheriss May/Reuters Joe Biden forfeited more than a third of his annual income in running for the White House last year, with his newly disclosed 2020 tax returns showing a drop in earnings from almost $1m in 2019 to $607,336. Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, released their 2020 joint tax returns on Monday. They show that the couple saw their income fall by some 38% from 2019, largely because Biden had to give up high-paying bookings on the speaker circuit when he launched his presidential campaign. The Bidens paid $157,414 in federal income tax last year – a rate of 26%. In 2019 the balance sheet looked substantially more lucrative, with a combined income of $985,233 and total taxes of $299,346. Details from the Bidens’ 2020 tax return were published by Bloomberg News shortly before the White House made the figures available. Kamala Harris paid an even steeper price after she stood as Biden’s running mate in the presidential election and now as vice-president. Her 2020 joint tax returns with her husband, Doug Emhoff, record federal adjusted gross income of $1.7m last year. That was dramatically down from $3.1m in 2019. Most of the reduction in earnings was accounted for by Emhoff’s relative fortunes. The second gentleman took a leave from the law firm DLA Piper, where he was a partner, once Harris joined the Democratic presidential ticket last August. He left the firm altogether after the election in November. The released tax returns show that Harris and Emhoff paid $621,893 in federal income tax in 2020, a tax rate of 37%. The release of the president’s tax returns further increases the gulf in behavior with Biden’s predecessor in the White House. Donald Trump shattered tradition by refusing to make his tax returns public, while the current president has now released details on his financial affairs stretching back 23 years. Before Monday’s disclosure, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that full transparency “should be expected by every president of the United States”. The new documents show that the Bidens donated more than $30,000 to charity – about 5% of their total income. The organisation benefitting from their largesse was the Beau Biden Foundation, a group seeking to combat child abuse set up in honor of the their son who died in 2015 from the brain cancer glioblastoma. Harris and Emhoff gave $27,000 to charity. Despite the decline in their income, the Bidens are still in an elite tax bracket that mean they would be subject to the new top income tax rate of 39.6% under the president’s American Families Plan, unveiled last month. That rate would apply to the top 1% of Americans, who earn more than $540,000 a year.

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy comes out against bipartisan deal on Jan. 6 commission

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will oppose a bipartisan deal announced last week that would form a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his office announced Tuesday.Why it matters: McCarthy's opposition to the deal, which was negotiated by the top Republican and Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, underscores the internal divisions that continue to plague the GOP in the wake of Jan. 6.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The formation of a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission had been delayed for months, after some Republicans insisted that the scope of the investigation be expanded to include violence by far-left protesters last summer.McCarthy echoed that sentiment in a statement on Tuesday, and argued that the commission would be "duplicative and potentially counterproductive" due to other investigations related to Jan. 6 being carried out by Congress and the federal government.Behind the scenes: House Republicans were unsure about how to address the commission, and debated over the weekend what approach to take.The feeling among most members is that everyone is nervous about how it could be weaponized to subpoena members.There are also concerns about how it might alienate members of the GOP base, as well as former President Trump — who was impeached by the House for inciting the riot.What they're saying: "While the Speaker has wasted time playing political games, numerous Congressional and intergovernmental agency efforts have picked up the slack," McCarthy said in a statement, accusing Nancy Pelosi of delaying negotiations.He pointed to bipartisan investigations by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, the Senate Rules Committee, and a security review by the Office of the Architect of the Capitol — as well as the sweeping criminal investigation being carried out by the Justice Department.McCarthy added that "the renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021."“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," he concluded.The other side: Asked to respond to McCarthy's opposition on Monday, Pelosi said, "I'm very pleased that we have a bipartisan bill to come to the floor, and it’s disappointing, but not surprising, the cowardice on the part of some on the Republican side."The big picture: The legislation to stand up the commission is still likely to pass the House, but it could face major hurdles in reaching the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate.President Biden has endorsed the bill, which is likely to get a House vote on Wednesday.Go deeper: Details of the proposed Jan. 6 commissionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • House Democrat proposes to censure 3 GOP lawmakers for downplaying severity of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline is circulating a proposal to censure colleagues who sought to downplay the severity of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends ‘abused’ Capitol rioters and Ashli Babbitt in House floor speech

    Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined GOP opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, the congresswoman asked a series of “what about” questions to deflect from an investigation into the attack, fuelled by former president Donald Trump’s false “stolen” election narrative amplified by his GOP allies like Ms Greene. Ms Greene also claimed that Capitol rioters have been “abused” in jail and “held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”

  • Florida's Senate race just got very interesting

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Franklin Graham says he thinks Trump might be too unhealthy to run for president in 2024: 'The guy does not eat well'

    The Rev. Franklin Graham, a longtime Trump ally, said the former president's health could mean he doesn't run again in 2024.

  • ‘Same script different cast’: Decision on Andrew Brown shooting sparks outrage

    The prosecutor said deputies were justified in shooting Brown.

  • Idaho couple plead not guilty to starving, beating Idaho 9-year-old to death last fall

    The two are charged with first-degree murder, and the father faces additional charges.

  • Big retailers like Walmart, Macy's see shoppers back in stores

    More Americans are starting to shop in stores again for everything from sports equipment to jewelry, Walmart Inc, Macy's Inc M.N> and Home Depot Inc said on Tuesday, as Covid-19 restrictions ease and the U.S. economy opens up. All three retailers topped Wall Street's quarterly sales estimates, propped up by the increased foot traffic and government stimulus checks that fattened shoppers pocketbooks. Visits to Walmart and Home Depot stores in April grew by 21.7% and 23.6% respectively, according to Placer.ai, a data firm that tracks foot traffic.

  • Lindsey Graham: 'I Accept The Results Of The Election'

    The GOP senator from South Carolina urged Donald Trump and Republicans to focus on the midterms.

  • Biden administration eyes cybersecurity funding after hacks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday detailed how it wants to fund efforts to counter a wave of massive hacks in the wake of this month's Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. In a statement on Tuesday, the White House detailed the cyber element of President Joe Biden's already proposed American Jobs Plan, including $20 billion for localities to harden energy systems and $2 billion in grants for energy grids in high-risk areas. Biden's planned $100 billion broadband investment plan is also being presented as cybersecurity spending on the grounds that grant recipients will be asked to source from "trusted vendors."

  • Neal Katyal: Matt Gaetz should be worried about prison time

    MSNBC Legal Analyst Neal Katyal says, now that fmr. Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the Feds, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz should be feeling 'incredibly bad' and should genuinely be concerned he could end up in jail.

  • Meghan McCain Loses It After Joy Behar Calls GOP the ‘QAnon Party’

    ABC NewsThe View’s Meghan McCain went off on her colleague on Tuesday when frequent sparring partner Joy Behar labeled Republicans the “QAnon Party” over their lack of action towards Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). The resulting on-air shouting match was broken up by Whoopi Goldberg—natch—even as McCain continued to yell.Earlier this week, one-time Gaetz wingman Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges, including sex trafficking. Greenberg’s 86-page plea agreement suggests he is cooperating with federal investigators in the central allegation against Gaetz—the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Greenberg has said in a “confession” letter that both he and the Florida lawmaker had sex with the minor.With no charges yet filed against Gaetz, House Republicans have largely stayed mum on the swirling scandal around the MAGA congressman. According to Behar, the reason the GOP is “sticking with him” is because the “only sin you can commit” within the party is to acknowledge Joe Biden’s legitimate election victory.“This all adds up to bad news for Gaetz, but he’s out there, you know, having fun, enjoying himself, making jokes about it because he feels like he has cover in the Republican Party,” Behar declared. “Because as I said, they don’t care what you do there as long as you say that [Donald] Trump won the election. Look at what happened to Liz Cheney.”The liberal co-host went on to note that while Cheney recently lost her House Republican leadership position for refusing to go along with the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from Trump, the caucus has let Gaetz keep his committee assignments.McCain, however, wanted the panel to know that she has “family members and good friends” who work on Capitol Hill and that Republicans are “embarrassed by” Gaetz’s situation. At the same time, while she said the “deeply unserious” congressman should be “removed from his committees,” she called for “some people on the left” to be booted due to their comments on Israel.The conservative host then went on to say her sister-in-law, Emily Domenech, works as an adviser to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, adding that she knows “a lot about what’s going on in Capitol Hill.”“My question is, if it’s not the Republican Party, shall I call it the ‘QAnon Party’?” Behar fired back. “What should I call your party now who defends people like Matt Gaetz and goes against Liz Cheney?”McCain retorted that Behar “can call it whatever you want” because her influence within the GOP is “almost zero,” saying it solely up to Republicans to figure it out. Furthermore, McCain added that she doesn’t believe she has any influence with Democrats.“Yes, but you often on this show give your opinion on what the Democrats should be doing to better themselves,” Behar shot back.It quickly went downhill from there, with McCain insisting that Republicans really are embarrassed by Gaetz, and Behar wondering aloud why the GOP doesn’t just remove him from committees.“Because they have to convict him or whatever—I’m not a lawyer,” a flustered McCain insisted. “What is it they have to do—police have to arrest him. I don’t know, um, police have to arrest him and charge him. That’s why he’s still in Congress.”After Behar invoked Cheney’s ouster once again, McCain claimed that was a “different thing,” eventually prompting a shrugging Behar to snark that Republicans “suddenly need proof.”“You saying the Republican Party is trash is—I don’t care! It is irrelevant to me! Who cares?” McCain yelled as Goldberg attempted to interject.“Who cares? You say it every single day! Every single day! Oh my God!” McCain continued yelling over the rest of the panel.Goldberg, who was attempting to jump in to allow co-host Sunny Hostin to read a legal note, finally said enough is enough—as she has been forced to do many times in the past with McCain.“OK, we’re going to break. We’re going to break,” Goldberg exclaimed while clapping her hands.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden's border closure cracks under pressure from lawsuits, advocates and the easing pandemic

    Even as Biden officials call Title 42 a "source of pain" and stop expelling asylum seekers to Mexico late at night or far from where they crossed the border, they're defending the Trump-era pandemic-policy.

  • AOC calls Israel ‘apartheid state’ as secret Trump Pentagon memo revealed

    Comments came during another night of violence in the Israel-Gaza conflict

  • Analysis: Tycoon Slim's business in spotlight after Mexico train collapse

    Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's construction arm Grupo Carso faces scrutiny from accident investigators for the possible role it played in the building of a metro railway line that collapsed this month, killing 26 people. While no officials have blamed Carso or any of the other companies involved in the construction of the line for the accident, the Mexico City attorney general's office said the probe it is leading would encompass everything from design and construction of the metro's Line 12, the materials used, and cost overruns. Inquiries will reach "wherever the investigation led" a spokesman for the attorney general's office told Reuters, when asked if that included the builders.

  • AP's top editor wants investigation into Israeli bombing of its Gaza office

    The Associated Press' top editor wants an independent investigation into Israel's bombing of a building in Gaza that was home to her news organization as well as broadcaster Al Jazeera. AP Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said that her organization had not yet seen any evidence from Israeli officials to justify the bombing, which leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower block on Saturday. Israeli officials said they carried out the strike because Hamas was operating an intelligence cell out of that office building.