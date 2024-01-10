Post Office scandal latest: Spotlight turns on Fujitsu as Rishi Sunak faces PMQs

The Government is set to “imminently” announce plans to clear the names of hundreds of Post Office branch managers wrongly convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

Rishi Sunak will face MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions and is under pressure to set out how the Government will exonerate hundreds of subpostmasters accused of swindling money as a result of the flawed computer system.

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake, who clashed with subpostmasters affected by the scandal on BBC Breakfast, said the Government was “very, very close” to announcing its plans.

“We’re very, very close,” he said, refusing to “speculate” as to whether an announcement might come as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The minister said former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells has done the “right thing” by handing back her CBE in the wake of renewed focus on the Horizon scandal fuelled by the ITV drama “Mr Bates versus the Post Office”.

The spotlight is also turning on IT giant Fujitsu, after its faulty accounting software Horizon helped lead to the conviction of more than 700 Post Office branch managers.

Bosses at Fujitsu have been called to answer questions from MPs on the Business and Trade Committee next week.

Rishi Sunak to be grilled by MPs at PMQs from midday

11:27 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Rishi Sunak will face MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions at midday.

He is expected to be grilled on how the Government will exonerate hundreds of sub-postmasters accused of swindling money amid the Post Office Horizon scandal.Plans to clear the names of hundreds of Post Office branch managers wrongly convicted in the Horizon IT scandal are to be announced “imminently”, the government has said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a Commons showdown (PA Wire)

Mr Hollinrake said the Government is “very, very close” to announcing its plans to override the convictions, with an announcement “possibly” coming as soon as this afternoon.

How is Fujitsu embroiled in the Post Office scandal?

11:12 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

It was faults with the Horizon IT system Fujitsu provided to the Post Office that led to scores of sub-postmasters being wrongly prosecuted and convicted for fraud.

Ministers have suggested Fujitsu should pay at least some of the compensation awarded to those sub-postmasters, while others have called for the company's existing Government contracts to be cancelled or paused in light of the Horizon failures.

Downing Street said yesterday Fujitsu would be “held accountable” legally or financially if a public inquiry finds it blundered in the scandal.

But the Prime Minister’s spokesman did not say the Government would stop awarding contracts to the company if it was found to be at fault, saying only that companies’ conduct was “in general” considered as part of the procurement process.

The scale of the Government’s involvement with Fujitsu is significant.

Since 2012, the public sector as a whole has awarded the company almost 200 contracts worth a combined total of £6.8 billion, according to analysts Tussell.

Around 43 of those contracts are still in operation, worth a total of £3.6 billion, including the contract for the Post Office Horizon system. services and, most recently, a £485 million contract with Northern Ireland’s education authority for a “school management system” awarded in December 2023.

Heartbroken victims tell how scandal 'wrecked' their lives

10:41 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Former Post Office workers told BBC Breakfast this morning how the Horizon scandal left them in financial ruin and facing the hatred of their local communities.

Among them was Tom Hedges, who ran a Post Office in Skegness from 1994, until he was convicted of stealing £23,000.

His conviction was later overturned, but he said: "Frankly it wrecked my life, my family's life, and everybody I know's life.

Victims of the scandal appearing on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (BBC Breakfast)

"It was the most horrendous thing I've ever been through. I was very lucky in on way. I didn't go bankrupt like a lot of the other people."

Varchas Patel's father ran a Post Office in Oxfordshire until he was wrongfully prosecuted in 2011.

"His health is completely shattered and he's not yet received compensation," Mr Patel told BBC Breakfast.

He said 'wanted dead or alive' posters featuring his father's photo were circulated in his father's local community, following his conviction.

"There was intimidation," he said. "At one point [local people] even built a four-foot cross, they placed a wreath on that, outside the shop on the village green, carved in 'RIP Vipin', right outside our shop.

"They effectively saw my father as a 'Post Office robber'."

Others told how in the wake of the scandal they have struggled to get new jobs, felt "shame", and suffered "awful stigma and embarrassment and financial distress".

Read more here.

Ex-Post Office boss may have to hand back bonuses, says minister

10:23 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Mr Hollinrake has said ex-Post Office chief Paula Vennells and other former executives involved in the Horizon scandal may have to hand back bonuses.

Ms Vennells is believed to have received nearly £3 million in performance-related perks and payments in lieu of pension.

Mr Hollinrake today backed Ms Vennells’ decision to hand back her CBE, describing the move as "the right thing".

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells (PA Wire)

The postal services minister stressed a public inquiry was key to identifying who was to blame for more than 700 sub-postmasters and postmistresses being wrongly convicted in one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history.

He told LBC Radio: “The inquiry should do its work, it should report.

“If it identifies Paula Vennells as somebody who is responsible, and I’m not saying that’s not unlikely, but I think we should go through a process.

“Then we can decide what sanctions might be available for individuals.

“That might include financial penalties or indeed it might include criminal prosecutions."

Read the full story by our political editor Nicholas Cecil here.

WATCH: Scandal victims demand answers from minister Kevin Hollinrake on live TV

10:14 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Some of the sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses who have suffered hugely amid the Horizon scandal took Mr Hollinrake to task on BBC Breakfast this morning.

Watch the clip below.

Minister does not rule out emergency legislation to quash all convictions

10:12 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake has said the Government is “definitely not ruling out” emergency legislation to quash all the convictions that arose during the Horizon scandal.

“We are definitely not ruling that out, but I can’t confirm that is the solution we will adopt right now,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.

Asked why he had ruled out such an approach in a letter to Jeremy Hunt last November in which he said convictions can only be quashed as a result of a successful court appeal, he said: “I was pointing out the position at that time, of course, and that position stands today.”

Postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake (PA)

When it was put to him that the position does not still stand because emergency legislation is being considered, Mr Hollinrake said: “Of course, it would be inappropriate in a letter to Jeremy Hunt to set out a policy that might happen in the future. It would still be inappropriate to say that today.”

He insisted the Government had been considering such an approach before the ITV show dramatising the Post Office scandal aired.

He added that if legislation was brought forward to overturn convictions “en bloc” it could be seen to be “interfering with the independent courts process”.

Hello and welcome

10:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard's live blog on the Post Office Horizon scandal.

We'll be bringing you all the updates from throughout the day, as Rishi Sunak faces MPs at PMQs, amid mounting pressure to announce the Government's plans to tackle the long-running issue.