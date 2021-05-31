In post-pandemic Europe, migrants will face digital fortress

  • A police officer works inside the operation center at the village of Nea Vyssa near the Greek - Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • A police officer patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • A view of a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • A view of a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • A police car patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached on a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek - Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached on a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek - Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached on a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek - Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Police officer Dimosthenis Kamargios watches an electronic surveillance tower near the village of Lagyna, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • A view of an electronic surveillance tower near the village of Lagyna, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • A police officer works inside the operation center at the village of Nea Vyssa near the Greek - Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Migrants who were arrested after crossing illegally from Turkey to Greece stand behind a fence at a detention center near the village of Fylakio, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • Migrants who were arrested after crossing illegally from Turkey to Greece stand behind a fence at a detention center near the village of Fylakio, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
  • A view of a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
1 / 18

Migration Europe Digital Fortress

A police officer works inside the operation center at the village of Nea Vyssa near the Greek - Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
DEREK GATOPOULOS and COSTAS KANTOURIS
·5 min read

PEPLO, Greece (AP) — As the world begins to travel again, Europe is sending migrants a loud message: Stay away!

Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise from an armored truck over the frontier into Turkey. Mounted on the vehicle, the long-range acoustic device, or “sound cannon,” is the size of a small TV set but can match the volume of a jet engine.

It’s part of a vast array of physical and experimental new digital barriers being installed and tested during the quiet months of the coronavirus pandemic at the 200-kilometer (125-mile) Greek border with Turkey to stop people entering the European Union illegally.

A new steel wall, similar to recent construction on the U.S.-Mexico border, blocks commonly-used crossing points along the Evros River that separates the two countries.

Nearby observation towers are being fitted with long-range cameras, night vision, and multiple sensors. The data will be sent to control centers to flag suspicious movement using artificial intelligence analysis.

“We will have a clear ‘pre-border’ picture of what’s happening,” Police Maj. Dimonsthenis Kamargios, head of the region’s border guard authority, told the Associated Press.

The EU has poured 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) into security tech research following the refugee crisis in 2015-16, when more than 1 million people — many escaping wars in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan — fled to Greece and on to other EU countries.

The automated surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border is aimed at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices.

Key elements of the network will be launched by the end of the year, Kamargios said. “Our task is to prevent migrants from entering the country illegally. We need modern equipment and tools to do that.”

Researchers at universities around Europe, working with private firms, have developed futuristic surveillance and verification technology, and tested more than a dozen projects at Greek borders.

AI-powered lie detectors and virtual border-guard interview bots have been piloted, as well as efforts to integrate satellite data with footage from drones on land, air, sea and underwater. Palm scanners record the unique vein pattern in a person’s hand to use as a biometric identifier, and the makers of live camera reconstruction technology promise to erase foliage virtually, exposing people hiding near border areas.

Testing has also been conducted in Hungary, Latvia and elsewhere along the eastern EU perimeter.

The more aggressive migration strategy has been advanced by European policymakers over the past five years, funding deals with Mediterranean countries outside the bloc to hold migrants back and transforming the EU border protection agency, Frontex, from a coordination mechanism to a full-fledged multinational security force.

But regional migration deals have left the EU exposed to political pressure from neighbors.

Earlier this month, several thousand migrants crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in a single day, prompting Spain to deploy the army. A similar crisis unfolded on the Greek-Turkish border and lasted three weeks last year.

Greece is pressing the EU to let Frontex patrol outside its territorial waters to stop migrants reaching Lesbos and other Greek islands, the most common route in Europe for illegal crossing in recent years.

Armed with new tech tools, European law enforcement authorities are leaning further outside borders.

Not all the surveillance programs being tested will be included in the new detection system, but human rights groups say the emerging technology will make it even harder for refugees fleeing wars and extreme hardship to find safety.

Patrick Breyer, a European lawmaker from Germany, has taken an EU research authority to court, demanding that details of the AI-powered lie detection program be made public.

“What we are seeing at the borders, and in treating foreign nationals generally, is that it’s often a testing field for technologies that are later used on Europeans as well. And that’s why everybody should care, in their own self-interest,” Breyer of the German Pirates Party told the AP.

He urged authorities to allow broad oversight of border surveillance methods to review ethical concerns and prevent the sale of the technology through private partners to authoritarian regimes outside the EU.

Ella Jakubowska, of the digital rights group EDRi, argued that EU officials were adopting “techno-solutionism” to sideline moral considerations in dealing with the complex issue of migration.

“It is deeply troubling that, time and again, EU funds are poured into expensive technologies which are used in ways that criminalize, experiment with and dehumanize people on the move,” she said.

Migration flows have slowed in many parts of Europe during the pandemic, interrupting an increase recorded over years. In Greece, for example, the number of arrivals dropped from nearly 75,000 in 2019 to 15,700 in 2020, a 78% decrease.

But the pressure is sure to return. Between 2000 and 2020, the world’s migrant population rose by more than 80% to reach 272 million, according to United Nations data, fast outpacing international population growth.

At the Greek border village of Poros, the breakfast discussion at a cafe was about the recent crisis on the Spanish-Moroccan border.

Many of the houses in the area are abandoned and in a gradual state of collapse, and life is adjusting to that reality.

Cows use the steel wall as a barrier for the wind and rest nearby.

Panagiotis Kyrgiannis, a Poros resident, says the wall and other preventive measures have brought migrant crossings to a dead stop.

“We are used to seeing them cross over and come through the village in groups of 80 or a 100,” he said. “We were not afraid. ... They don’t want to settle here. All of this that’s happening around us is not about us.”

___

Associated Press writer Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.

___

Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Kantouris at https://twitter.com/CostasKantouris

Recommended Stories

  • UK spies believe the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan lab is 'plausible' and are trying to recruit darknet sources as they investigate it, says report

    The theory that the coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab was initially dismissed, but intelligence agencies are reconsidering, the Sunday Times said.

  • UK PM Johnson marries in low-key, surprise ceremony

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, capping a week of political drama with a wedding kept so under wraps that his office did not confirm it until the following day. "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said on Sunday. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

  • The Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand died suddenly while vacationing with his son

    "Preliminary investigations showed no signs of him being attacked, no signs of a raid or violence," a police spokesperson said.

  • Health workers sue Texas hospital over mandatory Covid vaccinations

    The workers claim the mandate violates the Nuremberg Code

  • The director of Prince Harry's mental-health series says she feels protective of the royal after seeing the 'mean-spirited' criticism he's faced

    Dawn Porter directed and executive produced "The Me You Can't See," a docuseries created by Harry and Oprah.

  • Tampa may have more offensive talent than Nashville, but Canes expect similar grind

    “It might be tighter in this series than the other series,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

  • Dixon, other big-name drivers struggle through Indy 500

    Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi had bad timing and luck Sunday in the Indianapolis 500. Yes, even on a day when one of IndyCar's most popular drivers, Helio Castroneves, captured a record-tying fourth win, it was a rugged day for some of the series other big stars, three of whom gambled on an early fuel strategy. “The car felt great," said Dixon, the six-time series champ and pole-sitter for the race.

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Texas Republicans push forward strict voting rights bill after marathon debate

    The bill will almost certainly pass the GOP-majority House and be signed into law by the governor

  • China, U.S. can find common ground on tariff exclusions, Chinese think tank says

    The Biden administration is unlikely to remove tariffs on Chinese goods in the short term, but China and the United States might find a middle ground by increasing tariff exclusions as a way to reduce tensions, a Chinese think-tank said. With even free trade advocates in the U.S. lobbying that Washington should use tariff cuts as a tool for new trade negotiations with China, tariffs are likely to remain in place, said a report from China Finance 40 forum (CF40) on Saturday, a economic and finance think tank with members from regulators, academia and financial institutions.

  • Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64

    Mark Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA's defensive player of the year during a career spent entirely with the Utah Jazz, has died. Eaton left his home for a bike ride Friday night in Summit County, Utah, and shortly thereafter someone called 911 to report after seeing him lying on a roadway and unconscious. Eaton was taken to a hospital where he later died.

  • Hurricanes, Lightning battle to the final seconds in Game 1 of the second round

    The Canes’ late flurry had Tampa back on its heels, but it wasn’t enough to retain home-ice advantage through the second round.

  • Miami police chief calls for more gun control amid ‘scourge’ of shootings

    Miami police chief Art Acevedo calls the dual shootings in Miami-Dade ‘an indication of the problem we have with the scourge of gun violence in this country’

  • Busch: JGR "not close enough" to the dominant Hendrick cars

    Kyle Busch took some comfort away from his Coca-Cola 600 finish: At least he beat two of the four drivers at dominant Rick Hendrick Motorsports. Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, was the only one who consistently ran with the dominant Hendrick teams Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch finished third, behind winner Kyle Larson and runner-up Chase Elliott.

  • UK travellers restricted from entering France to combat Indian variant spread

    France has restricted travel from the UK requiring passengers to provide “compelling reasons” for entering the country from Monday to combat the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19. Those who are allowed to make the journey must take a pre-departure Covid test and quarantine for seven days on arrival. Travel to France from Britain will only be permitted for EU nationals, French residents, or those travelling for essential reasons. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the new French rules apply to all air, car, ferry and train passengers. France is currently listed as an "amber" destination by the UK Government which advises against travel there, with British authorities requiring people to self-isolate for 10 days and take two Covid tests on return. Stricter rules for visitors from the UK were first raised by French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian last week amid concern over the Indian variant. An explanation of the new rules on the website of the Consulate General of France in London said: "Given the development of the so-called Indian variant, health measures have been tightened for people travelling to France from the UK." It added that from Monday morning "compelling reasons will be required for foreign nationals outside the EU not resident in France to travel to France from the UK". The website said "a PCR or antigen test less than 48 hours old will be required from anyone travelling to France from the UK" while on arrival "travellers are obliged to self-isolate for seven days". The information added that "due to the low incidence of Covid in the UK, for the moment they will not be subject to systematic checks where they are staying". Travellers entering France from outside the European Union, including the UK, have to sign a sworn declaration that they do not have Covid symptoms and that they are not aware of being in contact with someone with the disease in the 14 days before their journey. As well as proof of the negative pre-departure Covid test for those aged 11 and over, a sworn declaration to self-isolate on arrival in France for seven days must also be made and a second PCR test taken after the quarantine. The consulate website said that people who had been vaccinated remain subject to the same rules, adding that people are "strongly advised" to keep international travel "to a minimum". France's move follows Germany starting to require people arriving from the UK to go into quarantine for 14 days, again in response to the spread of the Indian variant.

  • NASCAR owner Rick Hendrick once tried to hire Richard Petty. Now he has passed him.

    Hendrick Motorsports won its 269th NASCAR Cup race Sunday at the Coke 600, surpassing Petty Enterprises

  • OTR: Does Speaker Mariano's bad joke during endorsement of Jon Santiago have legs?

    One "On the Record" political analyst says the state representative's mayoral campaign had not been going well and believes things got a lot worse after the State House Speaker's comments.

  • Is this Georgia town a model for reparations?

    Residents were pushed out, watched homes burn and demanded that the incident be categorized as terrorism and white supremacy. The city agreed.

  • Iran removes central bank head who is running for president

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed the central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati, one of the few moderates running in a June 18 presidential election, who said he accepted the decision that he must step aside at the bank in order to stand for president. Hemmati, a technocrat appointed central bank governor in 2018, is one of seven candidates for president, with the others mostly staunch hardliners after a vetting body, the Guardian Council, barred leading reformists and conservatives from standing. Iranian media identified several possible candidates to succeed Hemmati at the bank, including Akbar Komeijani, a deputy governor of the bank, and Hamid Pourmohammadi, deputy head of the Budget and Planning Organisation.

  • Nikki Haley called VP Kamala Harris 'unprofessional and unfit' for telling people to 'enjoy the long weekend'

    Haley appeared to take issue with Harris not tweeting about the meaning of Memorial Day, which the VP did the next day. Haley has not as of Sunday.