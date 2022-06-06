Post-sentence motion denied for man convicted in 2015 homicide

Jun. 6—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Superior Court has denied the post-conviction relief request of a McConnellsburg man sentenced in connection with a fatal shooting in the Solomon Homes in 2015.

Stanley Leo Spriggs, 66, of McConnellsburg, was one of three men convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Thomas Peebles at Building 5 of Johnstown's Solomon Homes on July 18, 2015.

Spriggs and Perry Henderson, 51, were found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery and related conspiracy charges in February 2017. They were later sentenced to life in state prison.

A third co-defendant, Kenneth Odell Simmons, 27, who entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder in 2016, testified at the trial and was sentenced to 11 to 25 years in state prison.

Spriggs filed a petition last June for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted. Spriggs' petition argued that the PCRA court had made a mistake in concluding that trial counsel was not ineffective for failing to object to the trial court's instructions regarding second-degree murder.

In an opinion issued by the superior court Monday, the court agrees with the commonwealth that the PCRA court improperly treated Spriggs's application for emergency relief as a timely-filed.

The superior court affirmed the Cambria Court decision that dismissed Sprigg's PCRA petition based that it was untimely.