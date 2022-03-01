Post-sentence motion denied for woman in Johnstown homicide

Mar. 1—EBENSBURG — A Cambria County judge denied a sentence modification request for a Johnstown woman he sentenced in Cambria County court earlier this year to up to 20 years in a state correctional institute for her involvement in a 2020 homicide.

Gabrielle Hudson, 26, entered a guilty plea to murder in the third degree on Nov. 10 before Judge David J. Tulowitzki and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional institution in January.

On Monday, attorneys for Hudson argued that the sentence was "unusually hard and excessive."

Hudson was charged in connection with the death of Nefertiti Mitchell, 29, from the city's Oakhurst Homes, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said at the time of the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out between the two women on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of Daniel Street. Hudson allegedly pulled a pink and black firearm and fired once, striking Mitchell.

Attorney Kimberly Feist, who represented Hudson along with Michael Sylvester, said that Hudson believed that the judge was impacted by the weapons enhancement on the case.

Feist said the victim in the case threw an item into the vehicle Hudson had been in.

She added that Hudson expressed that the judge had been impacted by testimony of the relationship of the two women but that the relationship was misrepresented and that the women did not know each other very long and that the victim did not help Hudson.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick told the judge that after reviewing the transcripts from sentencing proceedings, the judge had taken into account all testimony, issued a sentence that was in range and that the district attorney's office did not feel that the sentence was excessive or mitigated.

As a part of his order,Tulowitzki granted the request of the defense that restitution will no longer need to be paid to the family of the victim. In January, the judge issued an order that restitution be $1 until the family submit the cost of the funeral and other related expenses to the district attorney's office.

The 30 days to do so had since passed and the district attorney's office told the judge that the office was no longer seeking restitution.