Derek Chauvin will remain in a segregation unit at a maximum security prison

Derek Chauvin is being held at the MCF-Oak Park Heights Administrative Control Unit. Minnesota Department of Correction

Derek Chauvin will remain at a maximum security prison in Minnesota.

Chauvin is among 337 inmates at the maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

The former Minneapolis police officer has been held there since he was found guilty of killing George Floyd.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Derek Chauvin will remain at in the segregation unit at a maximum security prison in Minneapolis following his sentencing, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Chauvin, 45, was sentenced Friday to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. He has been held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights, where he is living apart from the general population of the prison in the Administrative Control Unit, since a jury found him guilty in April of murdering George Floyd.

Usually after a sentencing hearing in Minnesota, male inmates are brought to the Minnesota Correctional Facility at St. Cloud, a lower-security facility, where they are booked and assessed. Their photos and finger prints are taken and they are given an evaluation, before being sent to a more permanent housing assignment.

Chauvin, though, was already being held at Oak Park Heights before the sentencing hearing, a DOC spokeswoman told Insider.

"He was at Oak Park Heights for his safety pre-sentencing," she said. "Since he was already at Oak Park Heights and was going to stay there, it would have not made sense to bring him up to St. Cloud."

Chauvin was previously held at the MCF Oak Park Heights maximum security prison in Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Correction

Chauvin is among nearly 300 convicted killers at the prison

Oak Park Heights is currently housing 341 inmates, just under 40% of whom identify as white, according to the prison's data. Of those prisoners, 276 are serving sentences for homicide.

Chauvin was convicted of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck and back for more than 9 minutes as he begged for his life. His sentence of 22.5 years is higher than the average sentence of 12.5 years for the average first-time offender charged with the same crime. A judge found that aggravating factors at the time of Floyd's death called for the upward departure from sentencing guidelines.

Minnesota inmates must serve a minimum of two-thirds of their sentence, meaning Chauvin could be released in 15 years.

Read the original article on Insider