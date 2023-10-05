What will a post-sentencing hearing of convicted suspended DA Jeffrey Thomas mean?

Whether suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas will get a new trial leads the list of arguments to be held before court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany in Somerset County Court at a Nov. 15 hearing.

Originally set for Oct. 6, the hearing recently was continued.

The defense raised several issues in a post-trial motion. The prosecution has yet to respond and counter the defense's issues, but there is still time for them to do so. Soon it will be up to the court what will happen.

Thomas, 37, was sentenced Aug. 17 to serve a minimum sentence of 27 months in state prison for strangling and assaulting a Windber woman in 2021.

He had been convicted at a trial in March of strangulation with sexual violence and criminal trespassing, as well as counts of unlawful restraint, indecent assault, false imprisonment and simple assault. The jury found him not guilty of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and a second simple assault count.

Thomas now has a new attorney for the case, Pittsburgh attorney Patrick Nightingale. The state Attorney General's Office attorneys will remain the prosecutors in the case and represent the Commonwealth in the hearing.

In the request for a new trial, the defense contends, among others, that jurors were erroneously prevented from hearing about DNA evidence and conflicting testimony about the extent of the victim's relationship with Thomas.

The post-trial motions could mean if not a new trial in Somerset County Court, a possible appeal to the state Superior Court.

Thomas is serving time at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

