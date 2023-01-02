Post new year shooting leaves 15-year-old boy wounded

Jan. 2—ANDERSON — A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

At 12:33 a.m., Anderson police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. After securing the scene, officers found the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a news release, the victim and other teens were involved in a dispute with another group of people while walking to a convenience store, which led to the shooting. All but the victim fled the scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division has interviewed witnesses and others involved. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with helpful information can contact Detective Brett Webb with APD at (765)-648-6731 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317)-262-8477 (262-TIPS).

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.