Post-shutdown, some Republicans see door ‘slightly ajar’ to challenging Trump

Former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., sat alone at the Don Pepi pizza shop inside New York’s Penn Station on Tuesday afternoon, eating a piece of deep-dish, and mused about the possibility that a candidate could beat President Trump in the upcoming Republican primary races.

It wouldn’t be him; that morning he had declared he would not run for president in 2020. But what would it take to challenge Trump in a state like New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary state, which is notoriously independent-minded?

Flake mentioned that he’d given a few speeches in the Granite State, but had concluded that Trump’s hold on the Republican base — there and elsewhere — was too strong, due to the “tribal” nature of American politics.

Nonetheless, the question of whether Trump might face a viable primary challenge in 2020 has come up more frequently of late, in particular after the president was criticized by far-right supporters for agreeing to reopen the government without any money for a border wall.

“The door is now slightly ajar, but only for the right person,” commented a veteran and well-connected Republican consultant in New Hampshire, who asked not to be identified by name.

“The best person would not be perceived as anti-Trump. A large portion of the party supports Trump, and if the opponent is just a Never Trumper, that would in no fashion be enough to win.” A candidate who could effectively challenge Trump, the consultant said, would have to be “energetic, a self-funder, [with a] positive message and serious effort with a realistic plan to win.”

It’s a “very high bar,” the consultant said.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is considering another run for the presidency in 2020.

The bottom line: There is no clear alternative at the moment, and plenty of skepticism about the best-known Republican considering a primary challenge, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who may have hurt his chances by taking a job with CNN as a paid commentator. Dave Carney, a GOP consultant based in New Hampshire who works on national political races, told the New Hampshire Journal after Kasich joined CNN that Kasich was a “nonstarter” as a Republican primary candidate.

But the recent shutdown and the general perception that Trump bungled nearly every aspect of it has set things on a trajectory that, if it continues, could open the door a crack to a Republican alternative.

Nearly two-thirds of New Hampshire voters said in a recent New Hampshire Journal poll that the shutdown was not worth the cost to government workers, even if it had in fact resulted in government funding for a wall.

Last August, 40 percent of New Hampshire Republicans said a competitive primary in the state would be a good thing. In Iowa, where the state caucus kicks off the primary season in just a year, 63 percent of Republicans said in a Des Moines Register/CNN poll conducted in December that they would welcome a competitive primary. In both New Hampshire and Iowa, Trump’s approval with Republicans is high, and yet they are generally open to a primary challenge.

President Jimmy Carter, left, meets his former rival for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., in Los Angeles in 1980.

Some of that is self-interest. Iowa and New Hampshire both benefit politically and economically from their positions as the first primary states, and have a vested interest in contested primaries.

And the absence of a clear-cut alternative to Trump at the moment limits his vulnerability. In 1979, talk of a challenge to President Jimmy Carter revolved around a unanimous other choice: Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass. A CBS/New York Times poll in June of 1979 showed that 52 percent of Democrats nationwide preferred Kennedy, compared to just 23 percent for Carter and 8 percent for California Gov. Jerry Brown.