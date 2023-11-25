Post-Thanksgiving storm threatens travel plans

A post-Thanksgiving storm could impact the travel plans of those trying to get home after the holiday, according to notifications Friday from the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Heads up for travelers: A winter storm system will bring snow accumulations to the Central Plains Saturday into Sunday,” the NWS office in Springfield, Mo. said in a Friday afternoon post on X, previously known as Twitter.

“If traveling, expect delays[,] know before you go! Be sure to get the latest forecast at weather.gov,” the post continued.

The post was later followed by a post on the main NWS X account noting an “update to the key messages for the ongoing snowstorm across portions of the Plains.”

The main NWS post listed effects from the storm, including the Southern Rocky Mountains receiving “heavy snow” through Friday night, “heavy snow bands in Kansas Saturday,” “hazardous” travel as a result of snow, wind and icy roads and “cold conditions in the Plains and Rockies.”

“Temperatures are expected to be 10-20 degrees below normal through Sunday, with wind chills falling into the single digits or below 0 at times,” the post read.

Friday’s warnings from the NWS weren’t the only warnings from this week on holiday travel in relation to the weather. On Tuesday afternoon, the agency said that disruptions were “likely” heading into Wednesday on the East Coast, with “much better travel conditions across much of the remainder of the nation.”

The Transportation Security Administration estimated that it screen 2.9 million passengers Sunday, possibly breaking a record set back in June.

