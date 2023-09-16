Post-tropical cyclone Lee barrels through Northeast while Tropical Storm Nigel likely to form

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee shifted into post-tropical cyclone Lee on Saturday as it sped north with a massive wind field that continued to whip across New England and Canada. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center forecast Tropical Storm Nigel to join Tropical Storm Margot in the Atlantic along with another system with chances to develop.

As of 5 p.m., the core of Lee was brushing Nova Scotia with its loosely defined center located about 50 miles south-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and 125 miles west-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, moving north at 16 mph with sustained winds of 70 mph. The NHC said strong winds, coastal flooding and heavy rains continued to plague portions of Main and Atlantic Canada by late Saturday.

“A faster northeastward motion is expected during the next day or so, taking the system across the Canadian Maritimes,” forecasters said.

While losing the tight center of a tropical system, winds spread out wider as it becomes extratropical and tropical-storm-force winds extend out 320 miles.

“Steady weakening is forecast during the next couple of days,” forecasters said.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, up to the U.S.-Canada border and in Canada for parts of New Brunswick, all of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC expects Tropical Depression Fifteen to grow into Tropical Storm Nigel and eventually shift into what would be the season’s sixth hurricane.

As of 5 p.m., the center of TD 15 was located about 1,005 miles east-northeast of the Caribbean’s Lesser Antilles moving north-northwest at 16 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

‘This motion is expected to continue for the next several days,” forecasters said. “Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system could become a hurricane by early next week.”

Also still churning in the Atlantic is Tropical Storm Margot.

As of 5 p.m., the center of Margot was located about 745 miles west-southwest of the Azores moving west at 8 mph with sustained 50 mph winds. Its tropical-storm-force winds extend out 255 miles.

“It is expected to continue making a slow clockwise loop during the next day or two. A faster northeastward to eastward motion is forecast by early next week,” forecasters said. “Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, though slight fluctuations in intensity are possible.”

Finally, the NHC is keeping track of a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by midweek.

“Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system as it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 30% chance to develop in the next seven days.