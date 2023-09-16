Hurricane Lee live updates: Storm turns to post-tropical cyclone as it threatens New England and Canada

Storm Lee has been downgraded to a ‘post-tropical cyclone’ as it approaches Nova Scotia but it is still producing hurricane-force winds, as the storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday afternoon.

According to an 11am advisory by the National Hurricane Center, strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain have already hit parts of New England and Canada. As of Saturday morning, the storm was about 105 miles from Eastport, Maine and 150 miles from Halifax, Nova Scotia with maximum sustained winds moving at 75mph.

Both Massachusetts and Maine have declared states of emergency; Maine issued its first hurricane watch in 15 years.

The Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for hundreds of miles of coastline from Massachusetts to Nova Scotia, affecting some 9 million people.

Forecasters said there would be winds topping 40mph across the region, with peak winds reaching upward of 65mph ahead of landfall expected today.

The storm picked up speed as it turned north on the approach to the coast of New England on Friday. Lee is then expected to move across the border and impact Atlantic Canada on Saturday night and Sunday.

Storm surge is also a threat to coastal areas, particularly if it occurs at high tide.

Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival

State of emergency declared in Maine as Lee approaches

Bermuda pounded by heavy surf from Hurricane Lee

Where is the storm currently?

When will Hurricane Lee reach New England?

16:44 , Kelly Rissman

An update from National Hurricane Center Director Dr Michael Brennan

Dr Brennan said that eastern Maine, southwestern Nova Scotia, and southern New Brunswick are likely to be impacted first — as soon as “in the next few hours.”

While the storm has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, Dr Brennan said that the storm still has “hurricane-force winds,” with some areas experiencing gusts from 50-90mph, depending on the area’s elevation.

He warned residents of Maine to “stay inside” for the next few hours or for the rest of the day, if possible.

Dr Brennan added that some areas are already experiencing “significant power outages.”

https://fb.watch/n5xmK5cxDc/

16:11 , Kelly Rissman

National Hurricane 11am Advisory

The center of Lee is forecast “to make landfall near or just east of the U.S./Canada border this afternoon. Lee is then expected to turn toward the northeast and move across Atlantic Canada tonight and Sunday,” the National Hurricane Center predicted.

It’s expected to “to be at or just below hurricane strength” when it makes landfall later today, and is supposed to weaken throughout the weekend.

Winds have lessened a bit from earlier this morning, and are now moving at 75mph as the storm is just 105 miles from Eastport, Maine.

“Environment Canada has upgraded the Tropical Storm Watch to a Tropical Storm Warning for Prince Edward Island, Magdalen Islands, and portions of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick,” the advisory wrote. “The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued from Westport, RI to Portsmouth, NH, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.”

15:45 , Kelly Rissman

Footage from Nova Scotia

Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured the storm scene from Baccaro Point lighthouse in Novia Scotia.

Live update from Baccaro Point lighthouse with powerful post-tropical cyclone Lee approaching with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Watch out for flying donair. Over 60,000 power outages in Nova Scotia already. @accuweather pic.twitter.com/gz5ZrwdvPt — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 16, 2023

15:14 , Kelly Rissman

Millions under storm watch as Lee threatens to hit the east coast

Millions are under storm watch as Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee is forecast to brush the New England coast before making landfall later Saturday in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, which along with New Brunswick will see the brunt of it.

But Lee’s effects were expected to be felt over an immense area. The National Hurricane Center predicted hurricane-force winds extending more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Lee’s center with lesser but still dangerous tropical storm-force gusts up to 345 miles (555 kilometers) miles outward.

14:45 , Kelly Rissman

According to an 8am advisory from the National Hurricane Centre...

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island

Nova Scotia from Digby to Ecum Secum

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Westport Massachusetts northward to the U.S./Canada border

Martha’s Vineyard

Nantucket

New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Fort Lawrence, including Grand Manan Island

New Brunswick from Shediac to Tidnish

Nova Scotia from Fort Lawrence to Point Tupper

14:15 , Kelly Rissman

Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee is expected to make landfall on Saturday

Post-Tropical Cyclone #Lee Advisory 44A: Lee Expected to Make Landfall Later Today. Strong Winds, Coastal Flooding, and Heavy Rains Already Occurring in Portions of New England and Atlantic Canada. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2023

Hurricane Lee expected to be a ‘large and dangerous storm’ when it reaches New England and Atlantic Canada

14:00 , Graig Graziosi

The National Hurricane Centre warned on Friday that Hurricane Lee would arrive in New England and Atlantic Canada as a “large and dangerous storm.”

The centre reported on Friday that Hurricane Lee was continuing to move further away from Bermuda and closer to New England and Atlantic Canada.

The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 105mph(165km/h) with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 320 miles (520km) when it reaches eastern New England and the Canadian Maritime Provinces.

Sinkhole swallows cars in wake of Massachusetts flooding in Massachusetts

13:00 , Graig Graziosi

A trio of cars were left dangling on the edges of a sinkhole outside a dealership in Massachusetts following severe flooding in the area earlier this week.

The sinkhole opened up in the city of Leominster after heavy rains destabilised the ground and opened up a 15-foot deep chasm.

Public works crews expressed concerns that the flood and subsequent sinkhole might have weakened the foundation of a home near the affected area. The couple living in the house were forced to leave on Monday night.

WATCH: Hurricane Lee leaves a fingerprint on the Outer Banks

12:00 , Graig Graziosi

Lee downgraded to ‘post-tropical’ storm

11:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Storm Lee has become a post-tropical cyclone as it approaches Nova Scotia but it is still producing hurricane-force winds, the US National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

According to the 5am update, winds were still gusting at 8mph.

Storm Lee is about 220 miles from Eastport, Maine and 230 miles from Halifax, Nova Scotia. It is moving north-northeast at the speed of 25 mph.

Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says

11:00 , Graig Graziosi

Earth is exceeding its “safe operating space for humanity” in six of nine key measurements of its health and two of the remaining three are headed in the wrong direction, a new study has said.

Earth’s climate, biodiversity, land, freshwater, nutrient pollution and “novel” chemicals (human-made compounds like microplastics and nuclear waste) are all out of whack, a group of international scientists said in the journal Science Advances.

Only the acidity of the oceans, the health of the air and the ozone layer are within the boundaries considered safe and both ocean and air pollution are heading in the wrong direction, the study said.

“We are in very bad shape,” said study co-author Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

“We show in this analysis that the planet is losing resilience and the patient is sick.”

Hurricane Lee projected to make landfall in Nova Scotia

10:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Hurricane Lee is projected to make landfall in Nova Scotia sometime after 3pm ADT or perhaps later in New Brunswick with winds below hurricane force, according to the Canadian Hurricane Center.

The potential path could take the storm right into the Bay of Fundy, which separates the two provinces and has one of the highest tides in the world, with the difference between high and low tide as much as 12 metres.

The US National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for hundreds of miles of coastline from Massachusetts to Nova Scotia, affecting some nine million people.

“We encourage all of those in the path of this large and dangerous storm to remain alert,” the White House said as president Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Maine.

The enormity of Hurricane Lee on display thanks to satellite photos

10:00 , Graig Graziosi

This Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, 7:10a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean. Maine was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years and a state of emergency declared Thursday by Gov. Janet Mills. The hurricane watch applied to eastern Maine, while the rest of the state and an area extending south through Massachusetts was under a tropical storm warning. (NOAA via AP) (AP)

Hurricane Lee latest update

09:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Hurricane Lee was located about 250 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory.

It was gusting at a speed of 80mph on its path that could lead to landfall in Nova Scotia, possibly as a tropical storm.

“On the forecast track, the center of Lee will continue to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada through Saturday,” the hurricane centre said.

“Lee is then expected to turn toward the north-northeast and northeast and move across Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.”

The probable path of Hurricane Lee (National Hurricane Center)

Tropical Depression 15 likely to become Hurricane Nigel in coming days

09:00 , Graig Graziosi

The National Hurricane Centre said Tropical Depression 15, which formed Friday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, would likely become Hurricane Nigel, and had the potential to develop into a major storm in the coming days.

The storm is expected to stay out at sea — much like Hurricane Margot, which is still churning in the Atlantic — the storm is the third hurricane in as many weaks to spin up.

“Through September 13, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is above average for all tropical cyclone parameters that we track at Colorado State University,” hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach tweeted earlier this week.

Biden approves emergency declaration for Main ahead of Hurricane Lee landfall

08:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

President Joe Biden on Friday approved the emergency in Main as Hurrican Lee approached the north-eastern part of the country.

About seven million people are now under tropical storm warnings across New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.“I thank President Biden for his swift approval of my request for an Emergency Disaster Declaration, which will give us access to additional resources as we work to keep Maine people safe during this storm,” said Maine governor Janet Mills.

“I continue to strongly urge all Maine people, especially those Down East, to take the necessary precautions to stay safe as Hurricane Lee moves closer.”

The president’s approval authorises the federal department of homeland security and emergency management agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

08:00 , Graig Graziosi

How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England?

Well, the cold North Atlantic may decide that.

New England is known for its fickle weather, powerful nor’easters and blizzards.

Destructive hurricanes, however, are relatively rare and typically don’t pack the same punch as tropical cyclones that hit the southeast.

Here’s why the geography matters when it comes to Lee’s likely impact on the region.

East Coast states prepare for Lee landfall

07:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Massachusetts governor Maura Healey joined Maine in declaring a state of emergency and asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to issue a pre-disaster emergency declaration.

She also activated up to 50 National Guard members to help with storm preparations, including operating highwater vehicles to respond to flooded areas.

“As we’ve seen in recent weeks, severe weather is not to be taken lightly. Flooding, wind damage, downed trees, tree limbs — all these things create real hazards and problems for people,” Ms Healey said.

East Hampton, New York, barred swimming and, in at least some places, even walking on beaches because of dangerous surf.

Caution tape was strung up along the edge of the sand at the tony second-home community’s picturesque Main Beach, where waves already were roiling Friday afternoon, News12 Long Island reported.

In Rhode Island, governor Dan McKee said crews were working to secure the iconic 11-foot-tall “Independent Man” statue atop the State House dome. Workers wanted to safeguard the 500-pound statue against the storm’s wind and rain after a drone recently captured footage showing damage to the base.

In Maine, where people are accustomed to damaging winter nor’easters, some brushed aside the coming Lee as something akin to those storms only without the snow.

“We fear nor’easters up here more than the remnants of a tropical storm,” Andrea Silverthorne, who works in reception and reservations at the Inn on the Wharf in Lubec, Maine’s easternmost town, told the Associated Press.

07:00 , Graig Graziosi

Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes

After a deluge of rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes this week, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee.

As the Category 1 system impacted Bermuda, Maine was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years and a state of emergency declared Thursday by state governor Janet Mills. The water-logged region prepared for 20ft waves offshore and winds of up to 80mph, along with more rain.

The hurricane watch applied to eastern Maine, while the rest of the state and an area extending south through Massachusetts was under a tropical storm warning. Powerful winds and coastal flooding were expected to arrive on Friday afternoon in southern New England and spread north.

Although Lee did not contribute to the flooding that hit New England earlier in the week, it threatened to exacerbate conditions in a region that is already waterlogged.

The Coast Guard and emergency management agencies warned New England residents to be prepared, and utility companies brought in reinforcements to deal with any power outages.

Canadian PM convenes meeting to discuss Hurricane Lee

06:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Prime minister Justin Trudeau on Friday convened the incident response group, which meets only to discuss events with major implications for Canada.

Consisting of Cabinet ministers and senior officials, it was previously convened over events including the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the record wildfire season this year.

Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Canadian Hurricane Centre, told the Associated Press that Lee won’t be anywhere near the severity of the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which washed houses into the ocean, knocked out power to most of two provinces and swept a woman into the sea a year ago.

But it was still a dangerous storm. Kyle Leavitt, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Management Organization, urged residents to stay home, saying, “nothing good can come from checking out the big waves and how strong the wind truly is”.

Hurricane Lee in images: A surfer takes advantage of waves produced by the storm

06:00 , Graig Graziosi

Surfers in New York and New England took their boards out one last time on Friday before Hurricane Lee arrives in the region on Saturday.

Surfers spend a day at Rockaway Beach as impact from Hurricane Lee delvers large surf and rip tides to much of the Northeast on September 14, 2023 in New York City (Getty Images)

15:20 , Kelly Rissman

Prepping for power outages

As meteorologists warn that power outages are likely as Lee approaches, FEMA posted some tips on how to handle the situation.

If you are experiencing power outages due to #Lee, stay safe by keeping generators at least 20 feet away from your home and turning off electronics to avoid damage from surges.



More: https://t.co/p0Cb6oYl5c pic.twitter.com/jrx5UXQtNj — FEMA Region 1 (@femaregion1) September 16, 2023

WATCH: Maritimers buckle down for Hurricane Lee

04:59 , Graig Graziosi

Residents of Canada’s Maritime Providences prepared Friday for Hurricane Lee, which is expected to make landfall on Saturday afternoon.

Watch how they prepare for the storm below.

Coastal Maine could see 15-feet high waves due to Hurricane Lee

04:33 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The storm is projected to be more than 400 miles wide with tropical-storm-force winds when it reaches land, creating worries of power outages in Maine, the nation's most heavily forested state, where the ground is saturated and trees are weakened from heavy summer rains.

Lee remained a hurricane with 80mph winds at night as it headed toward New England and eastern Canada with 20-foot ocean swells, strong winds and rain.

Forecasters said there would be winds topping 40mph across the region, with peak winds reaching upward of 65mph ahead of landfall expected today.

While landfall was projected for nearby Nova Scotia, the Category 1 system was big enough to cause concerns over a wide area even if it weakens to a tropical storm.

Parts of coastal Maine could see waves up to 15-feet high crashing down, causing erosion and damage, and the strong gusts will cause power outages, said Louise Fode, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Maine.

As much as 5 inches of rain was forecast for eastern Maine, where a flash flood watch was in effect.

NOAA model shows Hurricane Lee’s predicted trajectory

04:00 , Graig Graziosi

The NOAA has released a new trajectory model showing the predicted path Hurricane Lee will take when it makes landfall near the US and Canadian borders on Saturday.

Hurricane Lee is a Category 1 storm, and is expected to bring high winds and strong storm surges to the region.

An NOAA map showing the predicted trajectory of Hurricane Lee as it continues on its path through New England and eastern Canada (NOAA)

How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England?

03:49 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

New England is known for its fickle weather, powerful nor’easters and blizzards. Destructive hurricanes, however, are relatively rare and typically don’t pack the same punch as tropical cyclones that hit the Southeast.

New England, in the crosshairs of Hurricane Lee, is usually protected from the worst of a hurricane’s wrath by the cold waters of the North Atlantic, and that’s expected to help reduce Lee to a tropical storm by the time it arrives by today morning

A number of factors determine the path and strength of a hurricane. But the warm waters that can strengthen a hurricane are typically south of Cape Cod. North of there, the Atlantic waters are much colder

More here.

How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England? The cold North Atlantic may decide that

More than 3 million people under hurricane or tropical storm watches

03:00 , Graig Graziosi

More than 3 million people between New England and Canada’s Maritime Provinces are under either tropical storm or hurricane watches as Hurricane Lee moves closer to landfall.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall on Saturday afternoon.

The storm is forecast to produce winds of up to 75mph (121km/h) in the affected region.

CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson predicted that the Maritime Provinces would see the worst of the storm, but noted that 15 foot waves would likely batter New England as the storm moves through.

‘Today is the last day to prepare’ warns meteorologist as Hurricane Lee closes in on New England

02:00 , Graig Graziosi

Stephanie Abrams, a meteorologist with The Weather Channel, warned residents of New England and Canada’s Maritime Provinces that today was the “last day to prepare” before Hurricane Lee arrives with strong winds, 2 to 4 inches (50-100ml) of rain, and signficant storm surges.

“Today is the last day to preparshe told CBS Mornings on Friday. “Conditions go downhill tonight, and tomorrow, Lee will be battering parts of New England. The strongest winds are expected to be along the coast.”

Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall on Saturday afternoon.

WATCH: Hurricane Lee and travel impacts

01:00 , Graig Graziosi

Nasa reveals how much hotter 2023 summer was than average

Saturday 16 September 2023 00:00 , Graig Graziosi

Warming seas, caused by the fossil fuel-driven climate criss, have helped to produce more severe hurricanes in recent years.

As Hurricane Lee closes in on New England and Canada’s Maritime Provinces, NASA has marked 2023 as the hottest year on record, The Independent’s Stuti Mishra reports.

Earth recorded its hottest summer on record this year, data from the American space agency Nasa and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) confirmed in new maps that reveal how quickly the world is heating up.

The last three months had the hottest summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the warmest winter in the Southern Hemisphere, Nasa and Noaa said on Wednesday in a release.

Rhode Island works to secure “Independent Man” statue atop the capitol before Hurricane Lee arrives

Friday 15 September 2023 23:00 , Graig Graziosi

Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island told the Associated Press that crews were working to secure the state’s iconic 11-foot-tall “Independent Man” statue above the State House dome on Friday before Hurricane Lee’s winds blow in on Saturday.

The 500-pound statue was shored up against the storm’s rain and winds.

Crews work atop the Rhode Island State House to secure the “Independent Man” statue and its base, revealed by drone footage to be “separating” from the dome. This was not part of the exterior restoration work, says @GovDanMcKee - cost is yet to be determined. -SK #WPRO pic.twitter.com/Oc9GXJXCmH — NewsTalk 99.7 & AM 630 WPRO (@wpro) September 15, 2023

Beaches close ahead of Hurricane Lee

Friday 15 September 2023 22:00 , Graig Graziosi

East Hampton, New York, shuttered its beaches on Friday ahead of Hurricane Lee.

Swimming — and in some cases even walking — at the beach was prohibited due to the dangerous surf rolling in as a result of the storm.

Local officials put up caution tape along the sand at Main Beach to ward off any last minute swimmers before the storm’s effects are felt in full, accoridng to News12 Long Island.

Rough surf spotted off the coast of North Carolina as Hurricane Lee makes it way north

Friday 15 September 2023 21:47 , Graig Graziosi

An X/Twitter user captured video of rough surf off the coast of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, stirred up by the churning of Hurricane Lee.

The storm is barreling north, where it is expected to make landfall on Saturday near the US-Canada border.

Surfers in New England and the Maritime Provinces have taken advantage of the 10 to 15 foot waves produced by the storm, but local emergency officials have warned that residents should seek shleter before the storm arrives in earnest late tomorrow afternoon.

This is the inlet at Wrightsville Beach North Carolina! The back of Hurricane Lee is packing a wallop as the tough surf crashes into the jetty🌊 The coastline is taking a beating with significant beach erosion! #HurricaneLee pic.twitter.com/vOIBhZOCyS — 💙Rocco DiBari💙 (@G12Rocco) September 15, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister calls incident response group as Canadian residents warned to stay home

Friday 15 September 2023 21:19 , Graig Graziosi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the nation’s incident response group on Friday ahead of Hurricane Lee.

The group consists of Cabinet ministers and senior officials, and is only convened ahead of or in response to events with major implications for the nation.

The storm is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to New England and the Canadian Maritime Provinces as well as high winds and substantial storm surges.

Residents in Canada were urged not to let curiosity get the best of them and instead stay inside and safe during the storm.

“Nothing good can come from checking out the big waves and how strong the wind truly is,” Kyle Leavitt, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Management Organization, said Friday, according to the Associated Press.

WATCH: North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Lee

Friday 15 September 2023 21:00 , Graig Graziosi

Utility workers pour into New England as residents pull out ahead of Hurricane Lee

Friday 15 September 2023 20:38 , Graig Graziosi

Utility workers poured into New England on Friday in preparation for Hurricane Lee’s landfall on Saturday. The outer rain bands are already approaching the region, and forecasters have predicted high winds could topple powerlines and cause outages when the storm arrives.

At the same time, residents in coastal communities like Bar Harbor, Maine are pulling out of the area ahead of the storm. Mariners are returning home and many have reportedly been pulling their boats out of marinas in anticipation of storm surges resulting from the hurricane, according to the Associated Press.

Hurricane Lee’s outer rain bands are approaching New England

Friday 15 September 2023 20:13 , Graig Graziosi

The outer rain bands of Hurricane Lee are on their way to New England as the storm barrels towards the east coast of the US and Canada.

The hurricane is expected to dump between 2 and 4 inches (50-100ml) of rain in eastern Maine, western Nova Scotia, and portions of New Brunswick.

The percipitation — following on the heels of a previous storm system that rolled over the region — could produce small stream and localised flooding in the region.

Hurricane Lee expected to be a ‘large and dangerous storm’ when it reaches New England and Atlantic Canada

Friday 15 September 2023 19:41 , Graig Graziosi

The National Hurricane Centre warned on Friday that Hurricane Lee would arrive in New England and Atlantic Canada as a “large and dangerous storm.”

The centre reported on Friday that Hurricane Lee was continuing to move further away from Bermuda and closer to New England and Atlantic Canada.

The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 105mph(165km/h) with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 320 miles (520km) when it reaches eastern New England and the Canadian Maritime Provinces.

Satellite images capture the first bands of Hurricane Lee moving across New England and Maritime Provinces

Friday 15 September 2023 18:59 , Graig Graziosi

The GOESEast satellite captured images of Hurricane Lee’s bands moving across New England and Canada’s Maritime Provinces on Friday.

Both Maine and Massachusetts have issued states of emergency, with the latter activating its National Guard in preparation for the storm’s landfall on Saturday.

#GOESEast has been capturing absolutely stunning imagery of Hurricane #Lee today. That cirrus shield though .... pic.twitter.com/j3xMZGVbxB — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) September 15, 2023

New NOAA shows Hurricane Lee’s predicted trajectory

Friday 15 September 2023 18:30 , Graig Graziosi

The NOAA has released a new trajectory model showing the predicted path Hurricane Lee will take when it makes landfall near the US and Canadian borders on Saturday.

Hurricane Lee is a Category 1 storm, and is expected to bring high winds and strong storm surges to the region.

An NOAA map showing the predicted trajectory of Hurricane Lee as it continues on its path through New England and eastern Canada (NOAA)

Massachusetts declares state of emergency

Friday 15 September 2023 18:16 , Graig Graziosi

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency and has activated the National Guard ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival in the region later this evening.

The storm is continuing its push north in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters believe that the eastern edge of the storm will brush Cape Cod and coastal Massachusetts on its way toward the easternmost Canadian provinces.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Cape Cod, the Islands, and coastal Massachusetts. Wind speeds are predicted to reach up to 60mph (97km/h) on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said heavy rains are not anticipated for that region.

Surfers take advantage of Hurricane Lee’s waves

Friday 15 September 2023 17:28 , Graig Graziosi

Surfers were captured riding the waves near Montauk, New York as Hurricane Lee approaches the US northeast.

The storm is producing 10-foot waves along portions of the northeast coast. While waves of that size are not uncommon for the region, they don’t typically occur when the water is warm, providing surfers with a rare treat.

Surfers in New Hampshire were quick to capitalise on the opportunity before Hurricane Lee arrives in the region on Friday evening.

“It’s like surfing in Hawaii,” surf photographer Ralph Fatello told the Portsmouth Herald. “We don’t get that that often.”\

Surfers in Montauk, New York, ride the waves as Hurricane Lee stirs up large swells along the East Coast. 🏄



*Please be aware of all watches/warnings and do not attempt to swim in dangerous rip currents. pic.twitter.com/liUy0bvL9Y — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 15, 2023

The enormity of Hurricane Lee on display thanks to satellite photos

Friday 15 September 2023 17:05 , Graig Graziosi

This Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, 7:10a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean. Maine was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years and a state of emergency declared Thursday by Gov. Janet Mills. The hurricane watch applied to eastern Maine, while the rest of the state and an area extending south through Massachusetts was under a tropical storm warning. (NOAA via AP) (AP)

Hurricane Lee to drop 2-4 inches of rain on New England, Canadian coast

Friday 15 September 2023 16:40 , Graig Graziosi

The National Hurricane Centre predicts that the Hurricane Lee will bring 2 to 4 inches (50-100ml) of rain to eastern Maine, western Nova Scotia, and portions of New Brunswick beginning tonight and lasting through Saturday evening.

The agency warned the rains could “produce localized urban and small stream flooding.”

Maine declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Updated watches and warnings list from the National Hurricane Centre

Friday 15 September 2023 16:11 , Graig Graziosi

The National Hurricane Centre has updated its list of watches and warnings ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival in New England and Canada.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island

* Nova Scotia from Digby to Ecum Secum

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Bermuda

* Westport Massachusetts northward to the U.S./Canada border

* Martha’s Vineyard

* Nantucket

* New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Fort Lawrence, including Grand Manan Island

* Nova Scotia from Fort Lawrence to Point Tupper

The Hurricane Watch for Down East Maine has been discontinued.

Hurricane Lee weakens to Category 1 storm, but remains expansive weather system

Friday 15 September 2023 16:07 , Graig Graziosi

Hurricane Lee was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane this week after reaching Category 5 late last week.

The storm thankfully did not make landfall during its peak power, but is now poised to bring rains and high winds to New England and Canada’s southeastern coast on Saturday.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the storm has become asymmetrical as its crawled up the US east coast, with most of its thunderstorms on its north side and its dry air trapped on the south.

Despite its weakening due to the Atlantic wind shear, the storm is still enormous. Tropical storm-speed winds extend up to 320 miles from Hurricane Lee’s center, and will be felt in New England just a day after the remnants of the storm leave Bermuda.

Bermuda shakes-off Hurricane Lee

Friday 15 September 2023 15:18 , Graig Graziosi

Bermuda will experience tropical storm force winds through Friday morning and early afternoon as Hurricane Lee moves away from the island.

Emergency crews were dispatched to assess the island for damage on Friday morning, according to Lt Col David Burch, the acting Minister of National Security.

Some neighborhoods suffered power outages. The island's school were kept closed Friday to assess damage.

Hurricane Lee is approximately 180 nautical miles north of the island as it heads for a weekend landfall near the US-Canada border.

Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says

Friday 15 September 2023 15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Earth is exceeding its “safe operating space for humanity” in six of nine key measurements of its health and two of the remaining three are headed in the wrong direction, a new study has said.

Earth’s climate, biodiversity, land, freshwater, nutrient pollution and “novel” chemicals (human-made compounds like microplastics and nuclear waste) are all out of whack, a group of international scientists said in the journal Science Advances.

Only the acidity of the oceans, the health of the air and the ozone layer are within the boundaries considered safe and both ocean and air pollution are heading in the wrong direction, the study said.

“We are in very bad shape,” said study co-author Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

“We show in this analysis that the planet is losing resilience and the patient is sick.”

How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England?

Friday 15 September 2023 14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Well, the cold North Atlantic may decide that.

New England is known for its fickle weather, powerful nor’easters and blizzards.

Destructive hurricanes, however, are relatively rare and typically don’t pack the same punch as tropical cyclones that hit the southeast.

Here’s why the geography matters when it comes to Lee’s likely impact on the region.

How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England? The cold North Atlantic may decide that

Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes

Friday 15 September 2023 14:00 , Joe Sommerlad

After a deluge of rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes this week, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee.

As the Category 1 system impacted Bermuda, Maine was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years and a state of emergency declared Thursday by state governor Janet Mills. The water-logged region prepared for 20ft waves offshore and winds of up to 80mph, along with more rain.

The hurricane watch applied to eastern Maine, while the rest of the state and an area extending south through Massachusetts was under a tropical storm warning. Powerful winds and coastal flooding were expected to arrive on Friday afternoon in southern New England and spread north.

Although Lee did not contribute to the flooding that hit New England earlier in the week, it threatened to exacerbate conditions in a region that is already waterlogged.

The Coast Guard and emergency management agencies warned New England residents to be prepared, and utility companies brought in reinforcements to deal with any power outages.

East Coast residents capture calm before the storm

Friday 15 September 2023 13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Locals from eastern coastal states have been posting images of brooding clouds and choppy waves on social media this morning as Hurricane Lee makes its approach.

There is a sense of urgency in the air as the morning sun struggles to pierce through the darkened sky, signaling that the hurricane’s impact is imminent. Coast Guard beach, Eastham, Cape Cod. #HurricaneLee #capecod pic.twitter.com/lAMqkawPga — Darius Aniunas (@dariusaniunas) September 15, 2023

It's not every day that you get such a perfect view of nearly an entire hurricane's cloud field...here's Hurricane Lee a few hundred miles off of the coast of Ocean City, NJ pic.twitter.com/GZ5xLzXW3C — Michael Beam (@MikeBeam) September 15, 2023

‘Tropical storm conditions expected to begin across parts of coastal New England later this afternoon’

Friday 15 September 2023 13:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center this morning:

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 40A: Lee Remains a Large Hurricane Over the Western Atlantic. Tropical Storm Conditions Expected to Begin Across Parts Of Coastal New England Later This Afternoon. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

5 am AST Fri Sep. 15 Key Messages for Hurricane #Lee.



Tropical-storm-force winds across portions of New England and Atlantic Canada could lead to downed trees and potential power outages tonight and on Saturday. Beach conditions along the U.S. east coast will remain hazardous… pic.twitter.com/mFakV2GHXC — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

Hurricane Lee to make landfall near US-Canada border on Saturday

Friday 15 September 2023 12:00 , Graig Graziosi

The National Hurricane Centre is forecasting that Hurricane Lee will make landfall near on Saturday near the US border with Canada.

The storm may be a post-tropical storm by the time it reaches the northeastern portion of the US and Canada’s east coast.

Forecasters are predicting that heavy rain — up to four inches — will fall over eastern Massachusetts and most of Maine, new Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

The storm is likely to bring flooding and high winds may topples trees and powerlines, causing outages throughout the region.

Maine power officials warn Hurricane Lee may down trees, powerlines

Friday 15 September 2023 11:00 , Graig Graziosi

Hurricane Lee is approaching New England less than a week after the region was soaked with heavy rain, which has already softened and begun to erode the soil in the region.

Jon Breed, spokesperson for Central Maine Power, told The Weather Channel that the current erosion, paired with the expected rain and tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Lee may result in toppled lines and trees.

“[Previous rain] has led to a lot of soil, soil erosion, nutrient runoff,” he said. “That means that the root systems on a number of trees are rotting.”

He warned that downed lines can be extremely dangerous and advised residents to steer clear of them in the event of any line collapses.

“As always, if those trees bring down lines, we want customers to stay very well clear of those lines that can be incredibly dangerous and call us so our crews can come and resolve that problem,” he said.

Saturday morning into Sunday expected to be peak of Hurricane Lee’s impact on New England

Friday 15 September 2023 10:00 , Graig Graziosi

The National Weather Service expects Saturday morning and Sunday to be the peak of Hurricane Lee’s impact on New England.

“It looks like early Saturday morning into Saturday evening should be the peak in New England,” Weather Channel senior meteorologist Chris Dolce said.

The hurricane is currently churning up the US east coast on its way toward New England.

A state of emergency has already been delcared in Maine, where officials are expecting high winds, heavy rain, significant storm surge and possible flooding as a result of the hurricane.

State of emergency declared in Maine ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival

Friday 15 September 2023 09:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Officials in Maine have declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival in the northeast.

“We continue to closely track the storm and expect heavy rains and high winds that likely will cause storm surge, flooding, infrastructure damage, and power outages,” Governor Janet Mills said in a social media post on Thursday.

“We continue to strongly urge Maine people – particularly those Downeast – to exercise caution and to take steps to ensure they have what they need to stay safe as the storm draws closer.”

In preparation for Hurricane Lee’s impending landfall tomorrow night, I have declared a State of Emergency and requested that @POTUS issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration for Maine. — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) September 14, 2023

National Weather Service shares photo of gargantuan Hurricane Lee

Friday 15 September 2023 08:00 , Graig Graziosi

The National Weather Service office serving Portland, Maine, shared an image showing the size of Hurricane Lee as it approaches the US east coast.

Hurricane Lee is expected to produce tropical storm force winds along the US east coast in the coming days, and Bermuda has already closed schools for Thursday and Friday as it feels the effects of the passing storm.

Satellite gives us a good idea of just how large Hurricane Lee actually is. This is also a reminder of why impacts from this storm may be felt a long way from the center of the track. pic.twitter.com/K0CNHTszEE — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) September 14, 2023

Sinkhole swallows cars in wake of Massachusetts flooding in Massachusetts

Friday 15 September 2023 07:00 , Graig Graziosi

A trio of cars were left dangling on the edges of a sinkhole outside a dealership in Massachusetts following severe flooding in the area earlier this week.

The sinkhole opened up in the city of Leominster after heavy rains destabilised the ground and opened up a 15-foot deep chasm.

Public works crews expressed concerns that the flood and subsequent sinkhole might have weakened the foundation of a home near the affected area. The couple living in the house were forced to leave on Monday night.

Massachusetts urges residents to prepare for storm’s arrival

Friday 15 September 2023 06:00 , Graig Graziosi

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency issued a checklist of preparations for residents on Thursday as Hurricane Lee is expected to bring “life-threatening” conditions to parts of the state.

MEMA is actively monitoring Hurricane #Lee as it makes its way up the east coast. Now is the time to make sure you’re prepared for any potential impacts, including storm surge flooding, strong wind & heavy rain.



Learn how to prepare: https://t.co/dTeZQ4qXlN pic.twitter.com/WvaUFs4mgv — MEMA (@MassEMA) September 14, 2023

Watch: Preparing for Hurricane Lee

Friday 15 September 2023 04:59 , Graig Graziosi

Bermuda suspends ferries and shuts schools amid impacts from Hurricane Lee

Friday 15 September 2023 04:00 , Graig Graziosi

The government of Bermuda shared updates on safety measures as Hurricane Lee began to impact the island early on Thursday.

Schools were closed on Thursday and Friday, and citizens were asked to stay off the roads.

Ferry services had also been suspended and L.F. Wade International Airport in St George’s was closed at noon.

Satellite gives us a good idea of just how large Hurricane Lee actually is. This is also a reminder of why impacts from this storm may be felt a long way from the center of the track. pic.twitter.com/K0CNHTszEE — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) September 14, 2023

Pictured: The vast scale of Hurricane Lee captured from space

Friday 15 September 2023 03:00 , Graig Graziosi

A satellite image, from 8am (eastern) on Thursday, shows Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean.

Lee looks poised to wallop New England even as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado.

This Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, 7:51 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean. Lee looks poised to wallop New England later this week even as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado. (NOAA via AP)

‘Life-threatening’ storm surge warnings

Friday 15 September 2023 02:00 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday morning storm surge warnings from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 11am Thursday for Massachusetts and New York are as follows:

“The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” NHC reported.

“The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.” - Chatham, MA to Sagamore Beach, MA: 2-4 ft

- Cape Cod Bay: 2-4 ft

- Nantucket: 2-4 ft

- Sagamore Beach, MA to Border of US/Canada:1-3 ft

- Boston Harbor: 1-3 ft

- Flushing, NY to Chatham, MA:1-3 ft

- Montauk Point, NY to Flushing, NY: 1-3 ft

- Long Island Sound: 1-3 ft

- Martha’s Vineyard: 1-3 ft

- Rockaway Inlet, NY to Montauk Point, NY: 1-2 ft

Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says

Friday 15 September 2023 01:00 , Graig Graziosi

Earth is exceeding its “safe operating space for humanity” in six of nine key measurements of its health, and two of the remaining three are headed in the wrong direction, a new study said.

Earth’s climate, biodiversity, land, freshwater, nutrient pollution and “novel” chemicals (human-made compounds like microplastics and nuclear waste) are all out of whack, a group of international scientists said in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances.

Only the acidity of the oceans, the health of the air and the ozone layer are within the boundaries considered safe, and both ocean and air pollution are heading in the wrong direction, the study said.

“We are in very bad shape,” said study co-author Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

“We show in this analysis that the planet is losing resilience and the patient is sick.”

Why US floods are getting ‘flashier’

Friday 15 September 2023 00:00 , Graig Graziosi

Last year, The Independent explored why the United States is at risk of a future filled with “flashier” flash floods.

Read more below

Why US floods are getting ‘flashier’

Hurricane Lee in Bermuda

Thursday 14 September 2023 23:00 , Graig Graziosi

Hurricane Lee was pounding Bermuda with high winds and dangerous surf early on Thursday as conditions deteriorated along much of the US east coast.

The hurricane has winds nearing 100mph and is moving north near 12mph, with an increase in forward speed expected through Saturday.

A hurricane watch spanned the US-Canada border including parts of New England and up into Nova Scotia. The Category 2 storm expected to make landfall in Maine or Nova Scotia this weekend.

The center of Lee will pass west of Bermuda today and tonight, approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday, and move across Atlantic Canada on Saturday night and Sunday, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Forecasters warned of storm surge and tide leading to coastal and inland flooding. If peak storm surge occurs at high tide, parts of Cape Cod could see up to 4ft of flooding while Boston Harbor could experience up to 3ft.

And it won’t just be in New England as parts of New York are also under threat. Montauk and the Long Island Sound could see up to 3ft of flooding along with Flushing in Queens, while the Rockaways could see 2ft.

Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says

Thursday 14 September 2023 22:49 , Louise Boyle

Earth is exceeding its “safe operating space for humanity” in six of nine key measurements of its health, and two of the remaining three are headed in the wrong direction, a new study said.

Earth’s climate, biodiversity, land, freshwater, nutrient pollution and “novel” chemicals (human-made compounds like microplastics and nuclear waste) are all out of whack, a group of international scientists said in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances.

Only the acidity of the oceans, the health of the air and the ozone layer are within the boundaries considered safe, and both ocean and air pollution are heading in the wrong direction, the study said.

“We are in very bad shape,” said study co-author Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

“We show in this analysis that the planet is losing resilience and the patient is sick.”

Watch: Hurricane Lee advances towards US as warnings issued for New England

Thursday 14 September 2023 22:00 , Graig Graziosi

Hurricane Lee to make landfall near US-Canada border on Saturday

Thursday 14 September 2023 21:41 , Graig Graziosi

The National Hurricane Centre is forecasting that Hurricane Lee will make landfall near on Saturday near the US border with Canada.

The storm may be a post-tropical storm by the time it reaches the northeastern portion of the US and Canada’s east coast.

Forecasters are predicting that heavy rain — up to four inches — will fall over eastern Massachusetts and most of Maine, new Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

The storm is likely to bring flooding and high winds may topples trees and powerlines, causing outages throughout the region.

Maine power officials warn Hurricane Lee may down trees, powerlines

Thursday 14 September 2023 21:05 , Graig Graziosi

Hurricane Lee is approaching New England less than a week after the region was soaked with heavy rain, which has already softened and begun to erode the soil in the region.

Jon Breed, spokesperson for Central Maine Power, told The Weather Channel that the current erosion, paired with the expected rain and tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Lee may result in toppled lines and trees.

“[Previous rain] has led to a lot of soil, soil erosion, nutrient runoff,” he said. “That means that the root systems on a number of trees are rotting.”

He warned that downed lines can be extremely dangerous and advised residents to steer clear of them in the event of any line collapses.

“As always, if those trees bring down lines, we want customers to stay very well clear of those lines that can be incredibly dangerous and call us so our crews can come and resolve that problem,” he said.

Saturday morning into Sunday expected to be peak of Hurricane Lee’s impact on New England

Thursday 14 September 2023 20:48 , Graig Graziosi

The National Weather Service expects Saturday morning and Sunday to be the peak of Hurricane Lee’s impact on New England.

“It looks like early Saturday morning into Saturday evening should be the peak in New England,” Weather Channel senior meteorologist Chris Dolce said.

The hurricane is currently churning up the US east coast on its way toward New England.

A state of emergency has already been delcared in Maine, where officials are expecting high winds, heavy rain, significant storm surge and possible flooding as a result of the hurricane.

State of emergency declared in Maine ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival

Thursday 14 September 2023 20:26 , Graig Graziosi

Officials in Maine have declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival in the northeast.

“We continue to closely track the storm and expect heavy rains and high winds that likely will cause storm surge, flooding, infrastructure damage, and power outages,” Governor Janet Mills said in a social media post on Thursday. “We continue to strongly urge Maine people – particularly those Downeast – to exercise caution and to take steps to ensure they have what they need to stay safe as the storm draws closer.”

In preparation for Hurricane Lee’s impending landfall tomorrow night, I have declared a State of Emergency and requested that @POTUS issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration for Maine. — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) September 14, 2023

National Weather Service shares photo of gargantuan Hurricane Lee

Thursday 14 September 2023 20:02 , Graig Graziosi

The National Weather Service office serving Portland, Maine, shared an image showing the size of Hurricane Lee as it approaches the US east coast.

Hurricane Lee is expected to produce tropical storm force winds along the US east coast in the coming days, and Bermuda has already closed schools for Thursday and Friday as it feels the effects of the passing storm.

Satellite gives us a good idea of just how large Hurricane Lee actually is. This is also a reminder of why impacts from this storm may be felt a long way from the center of the track. pic.twitter.com/K0CNHTszEE — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) September 14, 2023

Sinkhole swallows cars in wake of Massachusetts flooding in Massachusetts

Thursday 14 September 2023 19:40 , Louise Boyle

A trio of cars were left dangling on the edges of a sinkhole outside a dealership in Massachusetts following severe flooding in the area earlier this week.

The sinkhole opened up in the city of Leominster after heavy rains destabilised the ground and opened up a 15-foot deep chasm.

Public works crews expressed concerns that the flood and subsequent sinkhole might have weakened the foundation of a home near the affected area. The couple living in the house were forced to leave on Monday night.

Graig Graziosi reports

Sinkhole swallows cars in wake of devastating flooding in Massachusetts

Massachusetts urges residents to prepare for storm’s arrival

Thursday 14 September 2023 19:10 , Louise Boyle

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency issued a checklist of preparations for residents on Thursday as Hurricane Lee is expected to bring “life-threatening” conditions to parts of the state.

MEMA is actively monitoring Hurricane #Lee as it makes its way up the east coast. Now is the time to make sure you’re prepared for any potential impacts, including storm surge flooding, strong wind & heavy rain.



Learn how to prepare: https://t.co/dTeZQ4qXlN pic.twitter.com/WvaUFs4mgv — MEMA (@MassEMA) September 14, 2023

Watch: Preparing for Hurricane Lee

Thursday 14 September 2023 18:46 , Louise Boyle

Hurricane Lee’s potential impacts: Mapped

Thursday 14 September 2023 18:25 , Louise Boyle

The National Weather Service shared its forecast models for Hurricane Lee on Thursday which revealed hurricane conditions and coastal flooding possible in portions of eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Tropical storm conditions are also expected on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Tropical storm conditions are possible elsewhere across New England and Atlantic Canada, NWS added.

What’s more, heavy rainfall from the storm may produce flooding across eastern New England and into portions of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia from Friday night into Saturday night.

There is the potential for life-threatening storm surge flooding in portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket, late Friday and Saturday.

Forecast of arrival time of winds from Hurricane Lee on Thursday, September 14 (NOAA)

Rainfall forecast for Hurricane Lee on Thursday, September 14 (NOAA)

Peak storm surge forecast for Hurricane Lee on Thursday, September 14 (NOAA)

Bermuda suspends ferries and shuts schools amid impacts from Hurricane Lee

Thursday 14 September 2023 18:03 , Louise Boyle

The government of Bermuda shared updates on safety measures as Hurricane Lee began to impact the island early on Thursday.

Schools were closed on Thursday and Friday, and citizens were asked to stay off the roads.

Ferry services had also been suspended and L.F. Wade International Airport in St George’s was closed at noon.

An update regarding public and emergency services: pic.twitter.com/nbTt6tp09R — Bermuda Government (@BdaGovernment) September 14, 2023

Key messages on Hurricane Lee from the National Hurricane Center

Thursday 14 September 2023 17:39 , Louise Boyle

Here are the 11 AM Thursday Key Messages for Hurricane #Lee. Tropical Storm Warning issued for Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/idFYeWTzNZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2023

Pictured: The vast scale of Hurricane Lee captured from space

Thursday 14 September 2023 17:19 , Louise Boyle

A satellite image, from 8am (eastern) on Thursday, shows Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean.

Lee looks poised to wallop New England even as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado.

Satellite image at 8am (eastern) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 of Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean (NOAA)

‘Life-threatening’ storm surge warnings

Thursday 14 September 2023 17:05 , Louise Boyle

Here’s the latest on storm surge warnings from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 11am Thursday for Massachusetts and New York.

“The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” NHC reported.

“The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.”- Chatham, MA to Sagamore Beach, MA: 2-4 ft

- Cape Cod Bay: 2-4 ft

- Nantucket: 2-4 ft

- Sagamore Beach, MA to Border of US/Canada:1-3 ft

- Boston Harbor: 1-3 ft

- Flushing, NY to Chatham, MA:1-3 ft

- Montauk Point, NY to Flushing, NY: 1-3 ft

- Long Island Sound: 1-3 ft

- Martha’s Vineyard: 1-3 ft

- Rockaway Inlet, NY to Montauk Point, NY: 1-2 ft

Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says

Thursday 14 September 2023 16:50 , Louise Boyle

Earth is exceeding its “safe operating space for humanity” in six of nine key measurements of its health, and two of the remaining three are headed in the wrong direction, a new study said.

Earth’s climate, biodiversity, land, freshwater, nutrient pollution and “novel” chemicals (human-made compounds like microplastics and nuclear waste) are all out of whack, a group of international scientists said in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances.

Only the acidity of the oceans, the health of the air and the ozone layer are within the boundaries considered safe, and both ocean and air pollution are heading in the wrong direction, the study said.

“We are in very bad shape,” said study co-author Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

“We show in this analysis that the planet is losing resilience and the patient is sick.”

Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’, study says

Why US floods are getting ‘flashier’

Thursday 14 September 2023 16:04 , Louise Boyle

Last year, The Independent explored why the United States is at risk of a future filled with “flashier” flash floods.

New England faces a walloping (again)

Thursday 14 September 2023 15:49 , Louise Boyle

Hurricane Lee looks poised to wallop New England later this week even as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado.

The looming arrival of the hurricane threatened to unleash more violent storms on a region that earlier in the week saw 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rainfall over six hours and on Wednesday saw communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island deal with tornado warnings and more heavy rain that opened up sinkholes and brought devastating flooding to several areas. (AP)

The latest forecast on Hurricane Lee

Thursday 14 September 2023 15:11 , Louise Boyle

Hurricane Lee was pounding Bermuda with high winds and dangerous surf early on Thursday as conditions deteriorated along much of the US east coast.

The hurricane has winds nearing 100mph and is moving north near 12mph, with an increase in forward speed expected through Saturday.

A hurricane watch spanned the US-Canada border including parts of New England and up into Nova Scotia. The Category 2 storm expected to make landfall in Maine or Nova Scotia this weekend.

The center of Lee will pass west of Bermuda today and tonight, approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday, and move across Atlantic Canada on Saturday night and Sunday, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Forecasters warned of storm surge and tide leading to coastal and inland flooding. If peak storm surge occurs at high tide, parts of Cape Cod could see up to 4ft of flooding while Boston Harbor could experience up to 3ft.

And it won’t just be in New England as parts of New York are also under threat. Montauk and the Long Island Sound could see up to 3ft of flooding along with Flushing in Queens, while the Rockaways could see 2ft.

Watch: Hurricane Lee advances towards US as warnings issued for New England

Thursday 14 September 2023 14:41 , Louise Boyle

Latest advisory from National Hurricane Center

Thursday 14 September 2023 12:30 , Stuti Mishra

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are possible across portions of coastal New England and Atlantic Canada late Friday and Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest 5am advisory.

Storm surges and heavy rainfall is already battering Bermuda as the hurricane continues to move northward.

The storm was located about 370 miles (595 kilometres) south-southwest of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 105 miles per hour (165 kilometres per hour) and was moving north-northwest at 9mph (15kph).

Here are the key messages:

(National Hurricane Center)

Rhode Island governor asks people to keep an eye on updates

Thursday 14 September 2023 11:30 , Stuti Mishra

Rhode Island governor Dan McKee said on social media that the state's emergency operations centre was activated and would be monitoring the fast-changing weather conditions over the next few days.

"The best thing you can do right now: Stay tuned for frequent updates," Mr McKee said.

'Take the storm seriously,' authorities warn as heavy surf from Hurricane Lee pound Bermuda

Thursday 14 September 2023 10:30 , Stuti Mishra

The outer bands of Hurricane Lee have started to lash Bermuda, with the Category 2 storm expected to make landfall on the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

The storm was located about 370miles (595km) south-southwest of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 105mph (165kph) and was moving north-northwest at 9mph (15kph).

Lee was expected to pass just west of Bermuda, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for the island.

“I cannot stress enough that we must all take this storm seriously,” David Burch, acting national security minister, said in a press conference.

Where is Hurricane Lee currently?

Thursday 14 September 2023 09:30 , Stuti Mishra

Latest map from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Lee swirling towards Bermuda after a northward turn.

The storm was located about 370 miles (595 kilometres) south-southwest of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 105mph (165kph) and was moving north-northwest at 9mph (15kph).

The storm is expected to impact New England as early as Friday.

(National Hurricane Center)

When will Hurricane Lee reach New England?

Thursday 14 September 2023 08:30 , Stuti Mishra

Hurricane Lee’s winds could begin to buffet portions of New England as early as Friday as the storm’s centre is expected to pass close to the region’s southeast before barrelling near or over Maine and Atlantic Canada over the weekend as a “large and dangerous cyclone”, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Though the storm – now a Category 2 hurricane – is expected to weaken as it approaches, it will still have a massive radius of damaging winds that will be significantly felt along coastal New England and Canada’s Atlantic provinces.

“Hurricane conditions, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine on Saturday,” the National Hurricane Center said. The area is under a hurricane watch.

“Life-threatening” storm surge flooding could inundate parts of southeastern Massachusetts late Friday and Saturday, the agency said.

Tropical storm conditions expected in Bermuda 'in a few hours'

Thursday 14 September 2023 07:30 , Stuti Mishra

The National Hurricane Center has warned of tropical storm conditions in Bermuda ‘in a few hours’, in its latest advisory issued 2am ET.

The Hurricane could bring heavy rainfall and high tides to the island this morning, triggering localised flooding.

Here are the key messages from NHC:

Hurricane Lee advisory Thursday 14 September 2am (NHC)

Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival

Thursday 14 September 2023 06:37 , Stuti Mishra

Hurricane Lee barrelled north toward New England on Wednesday and threatened to unleash violent storms on the region just as Massachusetts and Rhode Island communities were dealing with tornado warnings and another day of heavy rain that opened up sinkholes and brought devastating flooding to several communities.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for portions of Maine. A tropical storm watch was issued for a large area of coastal New England from parts of Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine, including Block Island, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

The National Weather Service in Boston said that looking at radar data and videos it appears likely that a tornado toppled trees and knocked down power lines in Rhode Island and Connecticut on Wednesday.

Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the weather service, said they received reports of about 20 trees down in Killingly, Connecticut, and trees and power lines down in Foster, Rhode Island.

The agency said it would survey the storm damage in both states on Thursday to help determine the tornado's strength, maximum wind speed and its path.

Emergency sirens could be heard late Wednesday afternoon in parts of Providence, Rhode Island, as cellphones pinged with a tornado warning.

One bumpy ride

Thursday 14 September 2023 04:59 , Louise Boyle

The 403rd Wing of the US Air Force Reserve Command, otherwise known as the “Hurricane Hunters”, shared a video of their aerial weather reconnaissance of Hurricane Lee this past weekend.

Sometimes #Hurricane flights can get a little bumpy.



Video by Tech. Sgt Nate Calloway, Sept. 8, into hurricane #Lee pic.twitter.com/PFSWrJvyEi — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 12, 2023

New England braces for more rain after hourslong downpour left communities flooded

Thursday 14 September 2023 04:02 , Louise Boyle

More heavy rain was in the forecast Wednesday in New England, where residents were cleaning up after downpours dropped nearly 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain in six hours and flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The rainfall was a “200-year event,” said Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston.

Two communities declared a state of emergency and officials ordered evacuations out of concern for a dam listed in poor condition.

Rain from Hurricane Lee didn’t contribute to Monday’s flooding but could inundate parts of the coastal Northeast during the weekend, forecasters said.

What is Hurricane Lee’s ‘cone of uncertainty’?

Thursday 14 September 2023 03:00 , Louise Boyle

Hurricane Lee is tearing across the Atlantic bringing strong winds and dangerous currents to parts of the Caribbean, before it is expected to pivot and travel up the US East Coast, potentially making landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center graphic below shows the probable path of Hurricane Lee. Areas under a hurricane warning are marked in red; hurricane watch in pink; tropical storm warning in blue; and tropical storm watch in yellow. The orange circle shows the current position of the cyclone’s center.

However NHC tropical cyclone forecast tracks have room for error, the agency notes.

This uncertainty is conveyed by the track forecast “cone” - the solid white and stippled white areas in the graphic.

The solid white area depicts the track forecast uncertainty for days 1-3 of the forecast.

The stippled area depicts the uncertainty on days 4-5.

The entire five-day path of the center of the tropical cyclone will remain within the cone about 60-70 per cent of the time, according to historical data.

National Weather Service

Hurricane Lee’s ‘cone of uncertainty’ (NOAA)

‘Peak’ Atlantic hurricane season

Thursday 14 September 2023 02:04 , Louise Boyle

Last Sunday was the climatological peak of Atlantic hurricane season with conditions ripe for tropical storms and hurricanes.

This week has seen considerable action with two hurricanes - Lee and Margot - currently swirling across the Atlantic.

At “peak” season, ocean waters are typically at their highest temperatures, and the shearing winds which suffocate storms decline to a minimum, creating the perfect conditions to generate powerful cyclones.

‘Rapid intensification’ of more storms likely as ocean waters warm

Thursday 14 September 2023 01:05 , Louise Boyle

Hurricane Lee is in rare company. Only two recorded storms – Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and Hurricane Felix in 2007 – strengthened faster than Lee over a 24-hour period.

Lee developed from a Cat 1 to a Cat 5 last week before slowly weakening to its current Cat 2 status (although it remains a “large and dangerous” storm, according to the National Weather Service).

Brian McNoldy, from the University of Miami, told NBC News that warm conditions in the Atlantic were ripe for the storm’s rapid intensification.

The “vertical wind shear was very low and the water temperature under it was very warm,” he said. Lee “took full advantage of both”, he added.

In 2022, Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified over two separate periods before striking Florida as a Category 4 storm. Last Last month, Hurricane Idalia recently strengthened from Cat 1 to Cat 4 within 24 hours.

“It’s a huge problem, and the past is not a good guide to what we should expect going forward,” Jeff Masters, a former hurricane scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told NBC.

Watch: Massachusetts city got nearly 10 inches of rain in 6 hours

Thursday 14 September 2023 00:02 , Louise Boyle

‘Not taking any chances'

Wednesday 13 September 2023 23:02 , Louise Boyle

While the most severe impacts of Hurricane Lee were forecast for New England and Atlantic Canada this weekend, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she is “not taking any chances” and deploying the National Guard.

“It’s too early to predict how Hurricane Lee will impact New York, but we’re not taking any chances,” Governor Hochul posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’ve deployed [the New York National Guard] on Long Island & directed agencies to prepare emergency response assets. Please watch the forecast & be ready to act, if necessary, to stay safe.”

It's too early to predict how Hurricane Lee will impact New York, but we're not taking any chances.



I've deployed @NationalGuardNY on Long Island & directed agencies to prepare emergency response assets. Please watch the forecast & be ready to act, if necessary, to stay safe. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 12, 2023

