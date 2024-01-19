Postal Service announces plan to protect carriers after theft caught on video
Bold thieves struck neighboring Pinellas Park businesses in broad daylight three times in October and November. Surveillance video from two companies showed a man swiping their outgoing checks. Allied Fence of Tampa Bay didn’t discover the theft until their bank cashed altered checks totaling more than $3,000. Manager Karla Greene figures the crooks got away with eight outgoing checks—four altered and cashed. The other business, a concrete company, thwarted the scheme before the checks were cashed.