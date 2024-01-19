Postal Service announces plan to protect carriers after theft caught on video

WFTS-Tampa

Bold thieves struck neighboring Pinellas Park businesses in broad daylight three times in October and November. Surveillance video from two companies showed a man swiping their outgoing checks. Allied Fence of Tampa Bay didn’t discover the theft until their bank cashed altered checks totaling more than $3,000. Manager Karla Greene figures the crooks got away with eight outgoing checks—four altered and cashed. The other business, a concrete company, thwarted the scheme before the checks were cashed.

