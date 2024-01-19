Postal Service announces plan to protect carriers after theft caught on video

TechCrunch

When TechCrunch's former editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino joined a startup, we knew it was one that would pique our interest. Panzarino, well-known among TC staff as an avid collector of everything from shoes to novel cooking appliances to iPhones, recently became the latest addition at TipTop, a new startup from Postmates founder Bastian Lehmann. The app, which includes instant cash offers and pickup, promises an easier way to sell your stuff. Lehmann tells TechCrunch the idea was originally sparked by a desire to clean out an overstuffed garage, but he then narrowed on the idea of consumer electronics, as they had a more predictable price decay over time.