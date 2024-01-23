Postal Service axes mail trailers in Chimayó, sends customers to Santa Cruz

Jan. 22—The fix is out.

The U.S. Postal Service has gotten rid of the temporary trailers it had placed in Chimayó last fall after the community's post office was destroyed in a fire in February 2023.

The mobile units, set up in the La Arboleda Senior Center parking lot in October, allowed Chimayó residents to get their mail a little closer to home, rather than having to schlep nearly six miles down the road to the Santa Cruz post office.

For now, however, the Postal Service is returning to its initial course of action — moving all Chimayó business to Santa Cruz — at the request of the communities' residents, the agency said in a news release late last week.

The temporary trailers were too small to allow service of anything other than letters and small packages. Larger packages still had to be picked up in Santa Cruz, making it necessary for some residents to visit both sites in a single day.

"It was a very inconvenient situation for people, who would pretty much have to go to two places to do their postal projects," said Sue Farrington, a 50-year resident of Chimayó who relies on access to a post office box because she lives in an area without delivery service.

U.S. Postal Service spokesman Rod Spurgeon said community members requested the move in a Dec. 8 community meeting organized by Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández. Mail service went back to Santa Cruz last month, and the trailers were removed last week.

Meanwhile, the future of the Chimayó post office appears to still be in limbo.

The property's owner, Tom Workman of Arizona, has not begun cleanup at the site, which he said was underinsured.

While Workman has not filed a complaint against the U.S. Postal Service, he has petitioned in federal court to be allowed to depose Chimayó post office workers, a request opposed by postal service attorneys. A federal judge this month recommended Workman's petition be denied, in part because he didn't show why he hasn't filed a lawsuit and gained access to information he needs through the discovery, or evidence-sharing, process.

The New Mexico State Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation into the fire but was not able to determine its source or ignition material, according to a report issued by the agency.

Workman said Monday he wants to ask postal workers more about how the fire started.

"It happened on their watch," he said.

Workman said he agrees it is his responsibility to clean up the property, but said he will not start the process until his petition is resolved.

"As soon as the U.S. attorney allows us to question the postal employees regarding the involvement with the fire, then we can move forward," Workman said, adding Postal Service officials are "the ones stopping this, not me."

Asked whether he plans to file a lawsuit, Workman said that is "up to my attorney."

The Postal Service, meanwhile, says it's waiting on Workman.

"We're currently waiting on the landlord's decision on next steps for the property," Spurgeon wrote in an email Monday. "We'll look at alternative options next month if next steps haven't been initiated."

Farrington said while she's glad about the move back to Santa Cruz, she's frustrated the Chimayó site still has not been cleaned up and that there's no permanent solution.

"I would like a post office in Chimayó. I think most of us would," Farrington said. "It's a mess. It's an eyesore, and it's a danger to people. ... It's ridiculous."