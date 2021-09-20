Postal carrier stabbed in Hartford Monday afternoon

A postal carrier was stabbed in the shoulder Monday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred around 2 p.m. near 78 West Morningside Street, Hartford police said.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man, in his 50s, suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to the shoulder.

“While canvassing the area, a suspect was located by a West Hartford K-9 Officer, who responded to assist,” police said. “The suspect is being detained for further investigation and has not yet been formally charged. The motive for the incident remains unknown at this time.”

Anyone with more information should call the Hartford police tip line at (860)722-TIPS.

