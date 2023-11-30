Postal service considering merging Maine's two mail processing facilities

Nov. 30—The U.S. Postal Service is considering consolidating Maine's two mail processing facilities, a move that has drawn criticism from Sen. Susan Collins.

Collins, in a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, said consolidating the Hampden facility with the location in Scarborough would be a bad idea.

"This proposal jeopardizes the reliable delivery of medication for Mainers who rely on mail order pharmacies and deliveries from federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs for their prescriptions, a critical concern for the oldest state in the nation," Collins wrote. "In addition, residents will certainly see their local mail delayed."

This isn't the first time the postal service has considered consolidation. A similar proposal was put forth in 2012 but ultimately rejected after criticism from many, including Collins.

At the time, the postal service said closing the Eastern Maine Processing & Distribution Center and shifting more than 100 jobs to the Scarborough location would save $7.5 million.

In a statement from her office, the Republican senator said the Hampden location is crucial to mail delivery to Maine's northern and eastern reaches. There are more than 130 miles separating the Hampden and Scarborough facilities. That means mail sent between two communities in, say, Aroostook County, might have to travel two extra hours each way for processing.

Collins also pointed out that the postal service has struggled to maintain reliable service in Maine. A federal audit completed this year, after requests were made by both Collins and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, revealed widespread delivery delays and mail tracking problems. The problems were blamed on inadequate staffing and training

Consolidation would only exacerbate those problems, Collins said.

The postal service has struggled financially for many years. Although it is a quasi-government agency, it receives no taxpayer funding of any kind.

Mark Seitz, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Local 92, said he got an email Wednesday about the postal service doing a survey of five plants across the country and Hampden was one of them. He said the survey didn't specifically mention consolidation.

"Most of the this doesn't carriers," he said. "But if this happens, I can't imagine how they would process more mail (in Scarborough) without delays."

Seitz said even if employees are transferred, the Scarborough facility only has so many sorting machines and the building is full.

This story will be updated.