Postal Service to electrify fleet by 2026 as part of President Biden's climate push

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service is going electric.

The agency will purchase 66,000 new electric mail trucks over the next five years, while pledging to buy almost exclusively battery-powered vehicles by 2026, as part of President Joe Biden's efforts to fight climate change.

The plan, announced Tuesday, will begin to phase out and replace the Postal Service's 220,000 aging gas-powered vehicles – the largest fleet in the federal government – with mostly electric trucks. Climate activists have pushed the Postal Service to make the electric switch for more than a decade.

More: Biden’s plans to speed up conversion to electric mail trucks at struggling USPS

How the shift to electric mail trucks will unfold

The Postal Service is buying 60,000 "Next Generation Delivery Vehicles" over the next five years from Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense, at least 45,000 of which (about 75%) will be electric. The plan is to also buy 21,000 electric-powered mail trucks from traditional automakers through 2028.

New purchases are expected to be 100% electric beginning in 2026, while the Postal Service explores the feasibility of full electrification of the entire delivery fleet.

The funding to begin converting the fleet comes from $9.6 billion approved by Congress including $3 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden's signature climate law. Biden's goal is to eventually electrify the federal government's entire fleet of 650,00 vehicles.

It's a rapid reversal for the Postal Service which was sued in April by 16 states for not moving fast enough to electrify. At the time, at least 90% of the vehicles the the agency was planning to purchase would have been gas-powered.. Postal Service officials scrapped the plan following pushback from environmentalists and the White House.

The U.S. Postal Service intends to purchase almost exclusively electric vehicles by 2026.

Biden hopes Postal Service can lead by example

Biden has made the shift to electric vehicles the focal point of his administration's work to reduce carbon emissions.

Story continues

The Inflation Reduction Act offers billions in incentives to firms that manufacture electric vehicles and batteries in the U.S. And Biden's infrastructure law passed last year approved $5 billion for a networking of electric vehicle charging stations.

Still, encouraging Americans to ditch their old gas-powered vehicles for electric versions is a monumental challenge. Although both consumer interest in and sales of electric cars have soared recently, only 4% of vehicles rolling off U.S. factory lines are electric.

More: Biden to require electric vehicle charging stations every 50 miles on federal highways

With the Postal Service's electric shift, the White House hopes the government can lead by example. A similar effort to replace gas-powered school buses with electric buses is underway as a result of the $5 billion approved in the infrastructure law.

Transportation makes up 29% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other sector, and gas-guzzling Postal Service trucks – some more than 30 years old – comprise nearly one of every three vehicles operated by the federal government outside the Pentagon.

What they're saying

John Podesta, the president's senior advisor on climate policy, commended the move. "The USPS plan leverages the $3 billion provided by the Inflation Reduction Act to hit the target of 100% electric delivery vehicle purchases in 2026, sets the postal fleet on a course for electrification, significantly reduces vehicles miles traveled in the network, and places USPS at the forefront of the clean transportation revolution."

Brenda Mallory, chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, said the Postal Service's plan "sets the pace for other leading public and private sector fleets. It is clear that the future of transportation is electric – and that future is here."

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the Postal Service has a statutory requirement to deliver mail across the nation six days a week while covering its costs. "As I have said in the past, if we can achieve those objectives in a more environmentally responsible way, we will do so," DeJoy said, adding that the Postal Service will be "at the forefront of our nation’s green initiatives.”

"This is a win for the Postal Service, the climate, and the American people," said U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

FILE - A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. The nationâ€™s major shipping companies are in the best shape to get holiday shoppersâ€™ packages delivered on time since the start of the pandemic, suggesting a return to normalcy. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Contributing: Ledyard King

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Postal Service to transition to electric fleet by 2026