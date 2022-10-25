CANTON − The Canton Post Office, 2650 Cleveland Ave. NW, will host a job application workshop Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to fill immediate openings for holiday clerk assistants, city carrier assistants, mail hander assistants, postal support employees, rural carrier associates, and tractor trailer operators.

Starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.

USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Postal Service job application workshop Wednesday