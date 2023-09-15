Postal Service looking to hire 450 ‘Elves” for the holiday season

Job fairs scheduled in Barstow and Apple Valley as the U.S. Postal Service hopes to hire 450 career-oriented new employees in Southern California to assist during its busy holiday shipping season and beyond.

The new “Elf” recruits will be at the forefront of USPS’s local campaign to deliver a happy holiday to its customers but will be kept on afterward and given opportunities to advance into lifelong postal careers.

USPS will recruit 250 mail carriers, 100 clerks and 100 mail handlers at 33 simultaneous job fairs at post offices located in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Among the 33 post offices hosting job fairs, 18 are located in Riverside and San Bernardino counties shown below.

Job fair locations in the High Desert include:

Apple Valley Post Office, 22099 Highway 18.

Barstow Post Office, 425 S. Second Avenue.

Yucca Valley Post Office, 57280 Yucca Trail.

“This pre-holiday hiring blitz is focused on the post offices at which we currently have the greatest need,” said USPS San Diego Human Resources Manager Carol Capone.

The available postal positions, which offer starting pay from $17.32 to $20.05 an hour, are great opportunities for anyone seeking fast-paced work environments with good pay, and are a first step that could lead to long-term careers, postal officials said.

“As outlined in our USPS Delivering for America plan, we’re modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of our customers,” Capone said. “In order to do that, we need motivated, dedicated people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation.”

“There’s never been a better time to join the Postal Service,” Capone added. “Our employees play essential roles in their communities, whether during the mad holiday shipping rush, unexpected tropical storms, or just a typical sunny San Diego day. We are a vital lifeline between our local communities and the outside world.”

USPS personnel will be onsite at the job fairs to answer questions, assist potential applicants, and provide detailed information about available positions.

For a complete list of job fair locations, visit about.usps.com. Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at usps.com/careers.

