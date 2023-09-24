Postal Service offering $50,000 to locate suspect after armed robbery of 2 USPS letter carriers

The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect involved in two daylight robberies of local letter carriers on September 12th.

The first robbery occurred near Alfred Mill Avenue, while the second took place on Ricker Road.

In both cases, victims, including Alisha Alexis, a USPS mail carrier, found themselves confronting an armed assailant demanding a specific key known as an “arrow key.” This specialized key provides access to thousands of mailboxes in the Jacksonville area, making it an attractive target for thieves looking to steal checks or identities.

Alisha Alexis, who has been serving as a mail carrier for approximately five months, described her terrifying encounter, stating, “He ran up on me, put the gun to my side, and asked where the key was.”

She went on to recount her fear for her life but ultimately complied with the suspect’s demands.

“He put my phone under a box and told me not to call the cops; he instructed me to wait until he was gone before calling for help,” she recalled.

Surveillance footage, provided to Action News Jax, captured the suspect believed to be involved in the Alfred Mill Avenue robbery. Alisha Alexis firmly believes that this is the same individual who robbed her during the second incident on Ricker Road.

Both robberies reportedly occurred on the same day, approximately 35 minutes apart, in locations roughly 13 miles from each other. The suspect’s description remains consistent in both cases.

In the footage, the suspect can be seen walking closely behind the USPS van.

This has understandably raised concerns among residents, like Cassandra McClain, who resides near Alfred Mill Avenue.

McClain voiced her concerns, saying, “We took them down because we were so good, but now after that incident, he said, ‘Look, move that stuff you got on the mirror and mantle; I’m putting those cameras back up.’”

For Alisha Alexis, the most significant relief is that she emerged from the ordeal unharmed. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “I just had my daughter last year, and I couldn’t imagine not being here for her.”

Federal agents are urgently encouraging anyone with information about these robberies to contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1 (800) 275-8777.

