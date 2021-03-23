Postal Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) _ Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Cedarhurst, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $3.4 million, or 28 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $491,000, or 4 cents per share.

Postal Realty Trust, based in Cedarhurst, New York, posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $10 million. Revenue was reported as $24.7 million.

The company's shares have declined almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.76, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

