Postal worker accused of stealing gun from mail

A 30-year-old U.S. Postal Service Worker is accused of stealing a 9 mm gun from a package on Sept. 19, 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Demarkis Deon Houston is also accused of opening and destroying mail the month before.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with mail destruction, theft of mail by a postal service employee, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Houston was released on bond.

