Postal worker attacked, robbed in Washington Twp.

Apr. 27—Two people attacked and robbed a female postal worker in Washington Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Bergerac Court at 3:35 p.m.

The sheriff's office said that two unknown people approached the postal worker and assaulted her before stealing property and fleeing the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The robbery remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.