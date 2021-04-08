Postal worker from Cobleskill admits to dumping thousands of mail pieces in Sharon Springs field, woods

Apr. 8—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

SYRACUSE — A postal worker from Cobleskill failed to deliver nearly 6,000 pieces of mail and dumped it in a field in Sharon Springs, federal prosecutors said.

The mail had been intended to be delivered in Onondaga County, in the Syracuse area, but instead ended up in the grassy field and in a wooded area, under a pile of discarded tires, prosecutors said.

Tanner Brown, 25, of Cobleskill, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of delaying the mail, prosecutors said.

He faces up to five years in prison at his August sentencing. His plea agreement suggests a sentence of six months or less. Any sentence more than that and he could appeal the term.

Brown admitted to dumping the mail between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 24, 2019, prosecutors said. He did so while working as a postal carrier. In all, he admitted to failing to deliver 5,833 pieces of mail intended for residents in Onondaga County, his plea agreement reads.

Instead, Brown admitted to driving the mail to Sharon Springs, dumping some in the grassy field and the rest in the wooded area.

"Much of the mail was 'First Class Mail,'" Brown's plea agreement reads, "and when it was later recovered by agents, much of it was wet, dirty, and in some cases covered with bugs."

A release Thursday did not indicate whether Brown lived in Onondaga County at the time, or in Cobleskill. He was identified upon his indictment in December as from Sharon Springs.

A spokesperson for the postal service could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Shares0FacebookTweetEmail