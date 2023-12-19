Postal worker dies in hit-and-run during busy holiday shipping season, Florida cops say

A 69-year-old postal worker was killed in a hit-and-run crash during the busy holiday shipping season, Florida officials said.

Now, the Tampa Police Department said it’s searching for the Mercedes driver accused of leaving the scene of the deadly crash.

Police said the Mercedes was near an intersection north of downtown Tampa when it hit a U.S. Postal Service mail truck Monday, Dec. 18. The Mercedes driver left the scene, and the luxury car later was found damaged about a half-mile away, according to a news release.

The postal carrier died at the scene of the crash. He was identified as 69-year-old Paul Falica.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our postal family member,” USPS told McClatchy News in an email. “Our condolences and thoughts go out to his family, friends, and co-workers.”

Video from WTVT showed the mail truck lying on its side after the crash. Neighbors told the TV station their postal carrier had hoped to retire in February after serving the area for more than 20 years.

“It’s a tragedy, it really is,” neighbor Christa Fowler told WTVT. “It shouldn’t have happened.”

As of Dec. 19, police were seeking clues as it tried to identify the Mercedes driver and investigate what happened before the crash. People with tips are asked to call police at 813-231-6130, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477, or text details using the TIP411 platform.

“Our thoughts are with Falica family during this tragic time and our detectives will work tirelessly to find justice for Mr. Falica and his loved ones,” Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a written statement.

The crash was reported during the holiday season, traditionally the busiest time for USPS deliveries. Last year, the agency said it handled more than 13 billion packages and pieces of mail between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

