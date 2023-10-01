Postal worker dies after mail truck falls on him in hit-and-run crash, Texas cops say

Police are looking for a driver they say fled from a crash that left a United States Postal Service worker dead.

The mail carrier was driving his truck around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in Houston when police say a driver tried to go around him and clipped ”him at the back,” Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said in a news conference posted on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

“It pushed the post truck into the ditch, which fell on top of the postal worker, and so what we have is we have several people coming to his aid,” Cantu said.

Cantu said community members rushed over to pull the truck off the driver.

The postal worker was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital, according to Cantu. His identity is not being released at this time.

Cantu said the other driver fled in a white Ford Expedition. Witnesses described the man to police and got his license plate number.

“The recommendation here is go ahead and turn yourself in because we know who you are, we have witnesses who can put you here and who can identify you,” Cantu said.

Cantu said police went to the home that the license plate number was registered to, but the owner of the vehicle told them their car had been stolen.

“We’re gonna see where that takes us,” she said at the news conference.

The USPS said in a statement to KTRK that it is “deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered today involving an Oak Forest Post Office Letter Carrier.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this time,” the USPS said, according to the outlet.

