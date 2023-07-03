Postal worker embezzles nearly 200,000 hryvnias to fuel gambling habit

According to the court's decision, the fraudster must return funds to the company

A cashier at Nova Poshta, a prominent Ukrainian postal service, has been found guilty of embezzling approximately UAH 190,000 ($5,000) from a branch located in Kyiv Oblast, with the intention of using the stolen money for gambling, the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Oblast announced on June 20.

The deceitful cashier created fictitious electronic requests from clients to obtain cash, all while unbeknownst to her own mother, to whom she redirected the stolen funds.

Read also: Ex-Prosecutor Office’s investigator Sus sentenced to nine years in prison for embezzelment

In an attempt to conceal her crime, she printed and personally signed documents attesting to cash transfers, by assuming the roles of both the cashier and clients.

She is required by the court to return the misappropriated funds to Nova Poshta.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine