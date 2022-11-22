Postal worker faces federal charges for allegedly stealing checks

A U.S. postal worker in Charlotte accused of stealing checks from the mail and selling them is facing federal criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors say from August 2021 to November 2022, Kiara Padgett, a letter carrier in west Charlotte, used her job to steal checks and sell them to people in Charlotte and Maryland.

Investigators say the face value of the checks added up to $8.3 million.

They say Padgett didn’t act alone and that in some cases she gave or sold checks to Terrell Hager Jr. and others.

Prosecutors say certain members of the alleged conspiracy stole identities and used those to open bank accounts. Investigators say they cashed some checks, posted roughly 400 others for sale online and paid Padgett at least $13,000 for her alleged role.

Prosecutors say according to state prison records, Hager was on probation at the time for “possession of a firearm by felon.”

If convicted, Padgett and Hagar each face decades behind bars and a $1 million fine.

Action 9 asked both defendants’ lawyers for their clients’ sides of the story but did not hear back in time for this report.

